CINÉ CLUB – LES TROIS MOUSQUETAIRES 39 rue du Châteaux, 30 mai 2023, Cattenom.

L’espace Culturel Victor Hugo vous invite à son ciné club avec la projection des Trois Mousquetaires : D’Artagnan, réalisé par Martin Bourboulon.

L’histoire : Du Louvre au Palais de Buckingham, des bas-fonds de Paris au siège de La Rochelle, dans un Royaume divisé par les guerres de religion et menacé d’invasion par l’Angleterre, une poignée d’hommes et de femmes vont croiser leurs épées et lier leur destin à celui de la France.. Tout public

Mardi 2023-05-30 à 20:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-30 . 6 EUR.

39 rue du Châteaux Espace Culturel Victor Hugo

Cattenom 57570 Moselle Grand Est



The Espace Culturel Victor Hugo invites you to its film club with the screening of The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan, directed by Martin Bourboulon.

The story: From the Louvre to Buckingham Palace, from the underbelly of Paris to the siege of La Rochelle, in a Kingdom divided by the Wars of Religion and threatened with invasion by England, a handful of men and women will cross their swords and link their fate to that of France.

El Espace Culturel Victor Hugo le invita a su cineclub con la proyección de Los tres mosqueteros: D’Artagnan, dirigida por Martin Bourboulon.

La historia: Del Louvre al Palacio de Buckingham, de los bajos fondos de París al asedio de La Rochelle, en un Reino dividido por las Guerras de Religión y amenazado de invasión por Inglaterra, un puñado de hombres y mujeres cruzarán sus espadas y unirán su destino al de Francia.

Der Espace Culturel Victor Hugo lädt Sie zu seinem Filmclub mit der Vorführung von Die drei Musketiere: D’Artagnan unter der Regie von Martin Bourboulon ein.

Die Geschichte: Vom Louvre zum Buckingham-Palast, von der Pariser Unterwelt zur Belagerung von La Rochelle, in einem Königreich, das durch die Religionskriege gespalten und von einer Invasion Englands bedroht ist, werden eine Handvoll Männer und Frauen ihre Schwerter kreuzen und ihr Schicksal mit dem Frankreichs verbinden.

