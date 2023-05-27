RANDO MOSELLE – DÉCOUVERTE DE LA LIGNE MAGINOT À CATTENOM 3 Allée des Platanes, 27 mai 2023, Cattenom.

À l’occasion du festival Rando Moselle, retrouvez notre parcours connecté : Découverte de la Ligne Maginot à Cattenom.

La grande Histoire de la ligne Maginot s’offre à vous dans une mission semée d’embûches, sur le saillant de Cattenom. Accompagnez Hugues et Erwan, deux soldats partis délivrer un message sur le front en janvier 1940.

Ce parcours en lien avec le sentier Maginot permet de découvrir et la spécificité de la forêt : une concentration impressionnante d’ouvrages de différents types.

Comment faire ? Téléchargez gratuitement l’application BALUDIK sur l’App Store* ou Google Play*, activez la localisation de votre smartphone et recherchez les parcours autour de vous, puis téléchargez le parcours souhaité. Vous pourrez ensuite le suivre en mode hors ligne. Sur place, pas de balisage, il suffit de vous laisser guider par Baludik.. Tout public

Lundi 2023-05-27 à ; fin : 2023-05-29 . 0 EUR.

3 Allée des Platanes Ouvrage du Galgenberg

Cattenom 57570 Moselle Grand Est



On the occasion of the Rando Moselle festival, find our connected route: Discovery of the Maginot Line in Cattenom.

The great history of the Maginot Line is offered to you in a mission full of pitfalls, on the salient of Cattenom. Accompany Hugues and Erwan, two soldiers who left to deliver a message to the front in January 1940.

This route, linked to the Maginot trail, allows you to discover the specificity of the forest: an impressive concentration of different types of works.

How to do it ? Download the free BALUDIK application from the App Store* or Google Play*, activate your smartphone’s localization and search for routes around you, then download the desired route. You can then follow it in offline mode. On the spot, there are no markers, just let Baludik guide you.

Con motivo del festival Rando Moselle, descubra nuestra ruta conectada: Descubrimiento de la Línea Maginot en Cattenom.

La gran historia de la Línea Maginot se le ofrece en una misión llena de trampas, en el saliente de Cattenom. Acompaña a Hugues y Erwan, dos soldados que partieron para entregar un mensaje al frente en enero de 1940.

Esta ruta, vinculada a la senda Maginot, le permitirá descubrir la especificidad del bosque: una impresionante concentración de diferentes tipos de obras.

¿Cómo hacerlo? Descarga la aplicación gratuita BALUDIK en App Store* o Google Play*, activa la localización de tu smartphone y busca rutas a tu alrededor, después descarga la ruta deseada. A continuación, podrás seguirla en modo offline. En el sitio, no hay marcadores, solo deja que Baludik te guíe.

Anlässlich des Festivals Rando Moselle finden Sie unseren verbundenen Parcours: Entdeckung der Maginot-Linie in Cattenom.

Die große Geschichte der Maginot-Linie bietet sich Ihnen in einer Mission mit Hindernissen auf dem Sillant von Cattenom. Begleiten Sie Hugues und Erwan, zwei Soldaten, die im Januar 1940 eine Nachricht an die Front überbringen sollten.

Dieser Rundgang, der mit dem Maginot-Pfad verbunden ist, ermöglicht es Ihnen, die Besonderheit des Waldes zu entdecken: eine beeindruckende Konzentration von Festungswerken verschiedener Typen.

Wie kann man das tun? Laden Sie die kostenlose BALUDIK-App aus dem App Store* oder von Google Play* herunter, aktivieren Sie die Ortung Ihres Smartphones und suchen Sie nach Wegen in Ihrer Umgebung, dann laden Sie den gewünschten Weg herunter. Anschließend können Sie sie im Offline-Modus verfolgen. Vor Ort gibt es keine Markierungen, lassen Sie sich einfach von Baludik führen.

