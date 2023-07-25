Quartiers d’été – Concert Trio Vertice Cathédrale Sainte-Marie Oloron-Sainte-Marie, 25 juillet 2023, Oloron-Sainte-Marie.

Oloron-Sainte-Marie,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Trois musicien(ne)s, Yukiko Yamagami (piano), Miho Haga (soprano) et Jacques Borsarello (alto), de générations et d’horizons différents mais ayant suivi le même parcours culturel, se réunissent pour former ce Trio atypique au répertoire riche bien que restreint.

Passionné(e)s de musique de chambre, ils/ elles proposent des programmes variés allant du XVIIIème au XXème siècle en trio mais aussi en instruments solos et en duos..

2023-07-25

Cathédrale Sainte-Marie Rue de la Cathédrale

Oloron-Sainte-Marie 64400 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Three musicians, Yukiko Yamagami (piano), Miho Haga (soprano) and Jacques Borsarello (alto), from different generations and backgrounds but with the same cultural background, have come together to form this atypical trio with a rich yet limited repertoire.

Passionate about chamber music, they offer a variety of programs ranging from the 18th to the 20th century, in trio as well as solo instruments and duos.

Tres músicos, Yukiko Yamagami (piano), Miho Haga (soprano) y Jacques Borsarello (contralto), de diferentes generaciones y procedencias pero con un mismo bagaje cultural, se han unido para formar este atípico trío con un repertorio rico pero limitado.

Apasionados de la música de cámara, proponen programas variados que van del siglo XVIII al XX, tanto en trío como en instrumentos solistas y dúos.

Die drei Musiker Yukiko Yamagami (Klavier), Miho Haga (Sopran) und Jacques Borsarello (Viola), die aus verschiedenen Generationen und mit unterschiedlichen Hintergründen stammen, aber denselben kulturellen Hintergrund haben, haben sich zu diesem ungewöhnlichen Trio zusammengefunden, das ein reichhaltiges, wenn auch kleines Repertoire hat.

Als leidenschaftliche Kammermusiker bieten sie verschiedene Programme vom 18. bis zum 20. Jahrhundert im Trio, aber auch für Soloinstrumente und Duos.

