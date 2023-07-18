Stage d’improvisation à l’orgue Cathédrale Saint-Etienne Châlons-en-Champagne, 18 juillet 2023, Châlons-en-Champagne.

Châlons-en-Champagne,Marne

Stage d’improvisation à l’orgue à la Cathédrale Saint-Etienne, animé par Baptiste-Florian Marle-Ouvrard, organiste titulaire des grandes orgues de l’église Saint-Eustache à Paris..

2023-07-18 fin : 2023-07-18 13:00:00. .

Cathédrale Saint-Etienne

Châlons-en-Champagne 51000 Marne Grand Est



Organ improvisation workshop at Cathédrale Saint-Etienne, led by Baptiste-Florian Marle-Ouvrard, titular organist of the great organs at Saint-Eustache church in Paris.

Taller de improvisación organística en la catedral de Saint-Etienne, dirigido por Baptiste-Florian Marle-Ouvrard, organista titular de los grandes órganos de la iglesia Saint-Eustache de París.

Orgelimprovisationskurs in der Kathedrale Saint-Etienne, geleitet von Baptiste-Florian Marle-Ouvrard, Titularorganist der großen Orgeln der Kirche Saint-Eustache in Paris.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-06 par Agence de Développement Touristique de la Marne