Stage d’improvisation à l’orgue Cathédrale Saint-Etienne Châlons-en-Champagne
Châlons-en-Champagne,Marne
Stage d’improvisation à l’orgue à la Cathédrale Saint-Etienne, animé par Baptiste-Florian Marle-Ouvrard, organiste titulaire des grandes orgues de l’église Saint-Eustache à Paris..
2023-07-18 fin : 2023-07-18 13:00:00. .
Cathédrale Saint-Etienne
Châlons-en-Champagne 51000 Marne Grand Est
Organ improvisation workshop at Cathédrale Saint-Etienne, led by Baptiste-Florian Marle-Ouvrard, titular organist of the great organs at Saint-Eustache church in Paris.
Taller de improvisación organística en la catedral de Saint-Etienne, dirigido por Baptiste-Florian Marle-Ouvrard, organista titular de los grandes órganos de la iglesia Saint-Eustache de París.
Orgelimprovisationskurs in der Kathedrale Saint-Etienne, geleitet von Baptiste-Florian Marle-Ouvrard, Titularorganist der großen Orgeln der Kirche Saint-Eustache in Paris.
