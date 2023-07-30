FESTIVAL ORGUE… & COMPAGNIE ! – RÉCITAL D’ORGUE Cathédrale Place des Tilleuls Saint-Pons-de-Thomières
FESTIVAL ORGUE… & COMPAGNIE ! – RÉCITAL D’ORGUE Cathédrale Place des Tilleuls Saint-Pons-de-Thomières, 30 juillet 2023, Saint-Pons-de-Thomières.
Saint-Pons-de-Thomières,Hérault
2nd Concert du Festival Orgue… & Cie : Récital d’Orgue
Frédéric DESENCLOS (Versailles)
Une projection vidéo sur grand écran permettra de suivre le jeu de l’organiste.
2023-07-30 fin : 2023-07-30 . EUR.
Cathédrale
Place des Tilleuls
Saint-Pons-de-Thomières 34220 Hérault Occitanie
2nd Concert of the Festival Orgue… & Cie: Organ recital
Frédéric DESENCLOS (Versailles)
A video projection on a large screen will allow you to follow the organist’s playing
2º Concierto del Festival Orgue… & Cie : Recital de órgano
Frédéric DESENCLOS (Versalles)
Una proyección de vídeo en una gran pantalla le permitirá seguir la interpretación del organista
2nd Concert of the Festival Orgue… & Cie : Orgelkonzert
Frédéric DESENCLOS (Versailles)
Eine Videoprojektion auf einer großen Leinwand wird es ermöglichen, das Spiel des Organisten zu verfolgen
Mise à jour le 2023-07-10 par OT DU MINERVOIS AU CAROUX EN HAUT LANGUEDOC