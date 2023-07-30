CONCERT « JEUX D’ORGUES À LA CATHÉDRALE DE LUÇON » Cathédrale Notre-Dame-de-L’Assomption Luçon
Luçon,Vendée
JEUX D’ORGUES À LA CATHÉDRALE – Orgue solo, Éric Lebrun (Paris).
Cathédrale Notre-Dame-de-L’Assomption Place du Général Leclerc
Luçon 85400 Vendée Pays de la Loire
ORGAN PLAYING AT THE CATHEDRAL – Solo organ, Éric Lebrun (Paris)
EL ÓRGANO EN LA CATEDRAL – Órgano solo, Éric Lebrun (París)
ORGELSPIELE IN DER KATHEDRALE – Orgel solo, Éric Lebrun (Paris)
