DÎNERS ÉPHÉMÈRES – DOMAINE ST JEAN DE L’ARBOUSIER, 4 mai 2023, Castries.

Pour la 2ème année consécutive, notre Chai Gravitaire se transforme en restaurant gastronomique pour vous accueillir, le temps d’une soirée d’exception !.

2023-05-04 à 19:30:00 ; fin : 2023-05-04 23:00:00. EUR.

Castries 34160 Hérault Occitanie



For the 2nd consecutive year, our Chai Gravitaire is transformed into a gourmet restaurant to welcome you for an exceptional evening!

Por segundo año consecutivo, nuestro Chai Gravitaire se transforma en restaurante gastronómico para acogerle durante una velada excepcional

Jahr in Folge verwandelt sich unser Chai Gravitaire in ein Gourmet-Restaurant, um Sie für einen außergewöhnlichen Abend zu empfangen!

