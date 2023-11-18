Marché du goût Castillon-la-Bataille
Marché du goût Castillon-la-Bataille, 18 novembre 2023, Castillon-la-Bataille.
Castillon-la-Bataille,Gironde
Marché du goût et 38ème chapitre la confrérie -gourmande- des Grillatout
9h-12h marché du goût place Boyer Andrivet
9h30 défilé des confréries avec banda Los Borrchos
11h30 Accueil des confrérie par la mairie
13h repas dansant au centre culturel – Infos réservations : 05.57.12.42.
Castillon-la-Bataille 33350 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Taste market and 38th chapter of the Grillatout -gourmet- brotherhood
9am-12pm taste market at Place Boyer Andrivet
9:30 a.m. Brotherhood parade with Los Borrchos band
11:30 am welcome by the town hall
1pm dinner dance at the cultural center – Reservations: 05.57.12.42
Mercado del gusto y 38º capítulo del gremio gastronómico Grillatout
9.00-12.00 horas Mercado del gusto en la plaza Boyer Andrivet
9.30 desfile de las cofradías con la banda Los Borrchos
11.30 h Recepción de las cofradías por el ayuntamiento
13.00 h Cena y baile en el centro cultural – Información para reservas: 05.57.12.42
Markt des Geschmacks und 38. Kapitel der -Gourmet- Bruderschaft der Grillatout
9.00-12.00 Uhr Markt des Geschmacks place Boyer Andrivet
9.30 Uhr Umzug der Bruderschaften mit Banda Los Borrchos
11.30 Uhr Empfang der Bruderschaften durch das Rathaus
13 Uhr Tanzmahl im Kulturzentrum – Infos Reservierungen: 05.57.12.42
Mise à jour le 2023-11-09 par OT Castillon-Pujols