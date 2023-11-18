Marché du goût Castillon-la-Bataille, 18 novembre 2023, Castillon-la-Bataille.

Castillon-la-Bataille,Gironde

Marché du goût et 38ème chapitre la confrérie -gourmande- des Grillatout

9h-12h marché du goût place Boyer Andrivet

9h30 défilé des confréries avec banda Los Borrchos

11h30 Accueil des confrérie par la mairie

13h repas dansant au centre culturel – Infos réservations : 05.57.12.42.

2023-11-18 fin : 2023-11-18 13:00:00. .

Castillon-la-Bataille 33350 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Taste market and 38th chapter of the Grillatout -gourmet- brotherhood

9am-12pm taste market at Place Boyer Andrivet

9:30 a.m. Brotherhood parade with Los Borrchos band

11:30 am welcome by the town hall

1pm dinner dance at the cultural center – Reservations: 05.57.12.42

Mercado del gusto y 38º capítulo del gremio gastronómico Grillatout

9.00-12.00 horas Mercado del gusto en la plaza Boyer Andrivet

9.30 desfile de las cofradías con la banda Los Borrchos

11.30 h Recepción de las cofradías por el ayuntamiento

13.00 h Cena y baile en el centro cultural – Información para reservas: 05.57.12.42

Markt des Geschmacks und 38. Kapitel der -Gourmet- Bruderschaft der Grillatout

9.00-12.00 Uhr Markt des Geschmacks place Boyer Andrivet

9.30 Uhr Umzug der Bruderschaften mit Banda Los Borrchos

11.30 Uhr Empfang der Bruderschaften durch das Rathaus

13 Uhr Tanzmahl im Kulturzentrum – Infos Reservierungen: 05.57.12.42

