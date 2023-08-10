ANNULATION Edition 2021 du Critérium cycliste professionnel de Castillon-La-Bataille, 10 août 2023, Castillon-la-Bataille.

Après 3 années d’interruption suite au COVID et à ses contraintes d’organisation, le critérium sera de retour le jeudi 10 août 2023..

2023-08-10 à ; fin : 2023-08-10 . .

Castillon-la-Bataille 33350 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



After 3 years of interruption following the COVID and its organizational constraints, the criterium will be back on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

Tras una interrupción de 3 años debida al COVID y a sus limitaciones organizativas, el criterium volverá el jueves 10 de agosto de 2023.

Nach einer dreijährigen Unterbrechung aufgrund des COVID und seiner organisatorischen Einschränkungen wird das Kriterium am Donnerstag, den 10. August 2023, wieder stattfinden.

Mise à jour le 2023-01-19 par OT Castillon-Pujols