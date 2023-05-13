Rando patrimoine Bourg, 13 mai 2023, Castéra-Loubix.

Partez à la découverte du travail des peintres itinérants des 14, 15 et 16èmes siècles !

Les peintures murales des églises Saint-Michel de Castéra-Loubix, Saint-Michel de Montaner et la chapelle Saint-Étienne de Peyraube vous montreront comment à cette époque, l’art garantissait l’éducation des villageois. Laissez vous emporter par la beauté des pigments naturels qui laissent encore entrevoir l’émotion transcrite sur ces murs chargés d’histoire.

Au détour de ce circuit au cœur du Montanérès, les amoureux de la randonnée, des beaux paysages et du patrimoine seront comblés : sentiers balisés, points de vues en hauteur sur la campagne béarnaise et autres pépites architecturales et artistiques.

Entre Jugement Dernier, Création du Monde, Christ en Majesté entouré du Tétramorphe et bien d’autres, nul doute que vous serez éblouis par la beauté des pigments naturels que vous aurez devant vous, mis en valeur par une visite accompagnée..

2023-05-13 à 09:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-13 16:00:00. EUR.

Bourg CASTERA-LOUBIX

Castéra-Loubix 64460 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Discover the work of the itinerant painters of the 14th, 15th and 16th centuries!

The murals of the churches of Saint-Michel de Castéra-Loubix, Saint-Michel de Montaner and the chapel of Saint-Etienne de Peyraube will show you how at that time, art guaranteed the education of the villagers. Let yourself be carried away by the beauty of the natural pigments that still allow you to glimpse the emotion transcribed on these walls full of history.

On this tour in the heart of Montanérès, lovers of hiking, beautiful landscapes and heritage will be delighted: marked trails, high viewpoints on the Béarn countryside and other architectural and artistic nuggets.

Between the Last Judgment, the Creation of the World, Christ in Majesty surrounded by the Tetramorph and many others, there is no doubt that you will be dazzled by the beauty of the natural pigments that you will have in front of you, highlighted by an accompanied visit.

Descubra la obra de los pintores itinerantes de los siglos XIV, XV y XVI

Los murales de las iglesias de Saint-Michel de Castéra-Loubix, Saint-Michel de Montaner y la capilla de Saint-Etienne de Peyraube le mostrarán cómo, en aquella época, el arte garantizaba la educación de los aldeanos. Déjese llevar por la belleza de los pigmentos naturales que aún permiten vislumbrar la emoción transcrita en estos muros llenos de historia.

Los amantes del senderismo, los bellos paisajes y el patrimonio estarán encantados con este recorrido en el corazón de Montanérès: senderos señalizados, altos miradores sobre la campiña bearnesa y otras pepitas arquitectónicas y artísticas.

Entre el Juicio Final, la Creación del Mundo, Cristo en Majestad rodeado por el Tetramorfo y muchos otros, no cabe duda de que quedará deslumbrado por la belleza de los pigmentos naturales que tendrá ante usted, realzados por una visita guiada.

Entdecken Sie die Arbeit der Wandermaler des 14., 15. und 16. Jahrhunderts!

Die Wandmalereien in den Kirchen Saint-Michel in Castéra-Loubix, Saint-Michel in Montaner und der Kapelle Saint-Étienne in Peyraube zeigen Ihnen, wie die Kunst in dieser Zeit die Bildung der Dorfbewohner garantierte. Lassen Sie sich von der Schönheit der natürlichen Pigmente mitreißen, die noch immer die Emotionen erahnen lassen, die auf diesen geschichtsträchtigen Mauern festgehalten sind.

Auf dieser Tour durch das Herz des Montanérès kommen Wanderfreunde, Liebhaber schöner Landschaften und des Kulturerbes voll auf ihre Kosten: markierte Wanderwege, Aussichtspunkte in luftiger Höhe über die Landschaft der Béarnaise und andere architektonische und künstlerische Nuggets.

Zwischen Jüngstem Gericht, Erschaffung der Welt, Christus in Majestät umgeben vom Tetramorph und vielen anderen werden Sie zweifellos von der Schönheit der natürlichen Pigmente geblendet sein, die Sie vor sich haben und die durch eine begleitete Besichtigung zur Geltung kommen.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-19 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65