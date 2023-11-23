25ÈME FESTIVAL DE DESSIN DE PRESSE ET DE LA CARICATURE Castelnaudary, 23 novembre 2023, Castelnaudary.

Castelnaudary,Aude

25ème Festival de Dessin de presse et de Caricature à Castelnaudary.

Jérôme SIE président de l’association a choisi le thème << Vive les Femmes ! >> 25 dessinateurs et 8 dessinatrices seront présents les 24 et 25 novembre à la galerie Paul Sibra..

2023-11-23 fin : 2023-12-03 . .

Castelnaudary 11400 Aude Occitanie



25th Press Cartoon and Caricature Festival in Castelnaudary.

Jérôme SIE, president of the association, has chosen the theme << Vive les Femmes! >> 25 male and 8 female cartoonists will be present on November 24 and 25 at the Paul Sibra gallery.

25º Festival de la Caricatura de Prensa de Castelnaudary.

Jérôme SIE, presidente de la asociación, ha elegido el tema << ¡Vivan las mujeres! >> 25 caricaturistas y 8 caricaturistas se expondrán en la galería Paul Sibra los días 24 y 25 de noviembre.

25. Festival für Pressezeichnung und Karikatur in Castelnaudary.

Jérôme SIE, Präsident des Vereins, hat das Thema << Vive les Femmes! >> 25 Karikaturisten und 8 Karikaturistinnen werden am 24. und 25. November in der Galerie Paul Sibra anwesend sein.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-06 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / OT – Castelnaudary Lauragais Audois