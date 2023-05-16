TRIPTYQUE : LE CUBE – POP UP 1650* – MEZIG 36 Rue Général Dejean, 16 mai 2023, Castelnaudary.

Il y a eu Kaïros – leCube, puis PopUp 1650* et enfin, Mezig…

Le triptyque MEZIG est une invitation à plonger dans les profondeurs de l’être …

De l’enfermement physique et mental du Cube, au cirque infernal des injonctions de toutes formes, des pensées bruyantes de PopUp 1650*, le personnage, – le même ou un autre ? – prend contact avec sa Démocratie Intérieure, dans Mezig.

Le triptyque Mezig gratte la surface et laisse apparaître les couches superposées et inconscientes du personnage pour Rendre visible, L’invisible !

La dame s’explore en plongeant de plus en plus profondément vers ce qu’elle est.

Un Seul en scène pas toujours démocratique ….

36 Rue Général Dejean

Castelnaudary 11400 Aude Occitanie



There was Kaïros – leCube, then PopUp 1650* and finally, Mezig…

The triptych MEZIG is an invitation to dive into the depths of the being..

From the physical and mental confinement of the Cube, to the infernal circus of injunctions of all forms, to the noisy thoughts of PopUp 1650*, the character – the same or another? – gets in touch with his Inner Democracy, in Mezig.

The triptych Mezig scratches the surface and lets appear the superimposed and unconscious layers of the character to make visible, the invisible!

The lady explores herself by plunging deeper and deeper towards what she is.

A one-man show not always democratic…

Estaba Kaïros – leCube, luego PopUp 1650* y finalmente Mezig…

El tríptico MEZIG es una invitación a sumergirse en las profundidades del ser..

Desde el confinamiento físico y mental del Cubo, pasando por el circo infernal de requerimientos de todo tipo, hasta los ruidosos pensamientos del PopUp 1650*, el personaje -¿el mismo u otro? – se pone en contacto con su Democracia Interior, en Mezig.

El tríptico Mezig rasca la superficie y revela las capas superpuestas e inconscientes del personaje para hacer visible, ¡lo invisible!

La dama se explora a sí misma sumergiéndose cada vez más en lo que es.

Un espectáculo unipersonal que no siempre es democrático…

Es gab Kaïros – leCube, dann PopUp 1650* und schließlich Mezig…

Das Triptychon MEZIG ist eine Einladung, in die Tiefen des Seins einzutauchen ..

Von der physischen und geistigen Gefangenschaft des Würfels bis zum Höllenzirkus der Befehle aller Art und der lauten Gedanken von PopUp 1650*, wird die Figur – dieselbe oder eine andere? – nimmt in Mezig Kontakt mit seiner Inneren Demokratie auf.

Das Triptychon Mezig kratzt an der Oberfläche und lässt die überlagerten und unbewussten Schichten der Figur zum Vorschein kommen, um das Unsichtbare sichtbar zu machen!

Die Dame erforscht sich selbst, indem sie immer tiefer zu dem taucht, was sie ist.

Ein nicht immer demokratischer Alleingang …

