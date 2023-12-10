Vide tout CASTELNAU-RIVIERE-BASSE Castelnau-Rivière-Basse
Castelnau-Rivière-Basse,Hautes-Pyrénées
Grand vite tout organisé par le comité des fêtes !
Venez dénichez le petit objet manquant…
Restauration sur place : sandwich, grillade et frites !!.
2023-12-10 06:30:00 fin : 2023-12-10 . EUR.
CASTELNAU-RIVIERE-BASSE Salle du temps libre
Castelnau-Rivière-Basse 65700 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie
The festivities committee is putting on a big show!
Come and find the missing item?
On-site catering: sandwiches, grills and French fries!
¡La comisión de festejos organiza una gran venta!
Ven a buscar ese objeto que te falta..
Catering in situ: ¡sándwiches, parrilladas y patatas fritas!
Das Festkomitee organisiert einen großen « vite tout »!
Kommen Sie und finden Sie den kleinen Gegenstand, der noch fehlt!
Verpflegung vor Ort: Sandwich, Grill und Pommes frites!
