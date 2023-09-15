Marché gourmand CASTELNAU-RIVIERE-BASSE Castelnau-Rivière-Basse, 15 septembre 2023, Castelnau-Rivière-Basse.

Castelnau-Rivière-Basse,Hautes-Pyrénées

Marché gourmand.

Produits locaux & artisanat.

Du producteur à l’assiette, produits à déguster sur place ou à emporter

Faites vos courses et consommez sur place vos achats à prix coûtant producteurs. Une équipe de bénévole assure la cuisson de vos viandes gratuitement.

Animation musicale..

CASTELNAU-RIVIERE-BASSE Place du Foirail

Castelnau-Rivière-Basse 65700 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



Gourmet market.

Local products & crafts.

From producer to plate, products to eat in or take away

Shop and eat your purchases on the spot at cost price producers. A team of volunteers will cook your meat for free.

Musical entertainment.

Mercado gastronómico.

Productos locales y artesanía.

Del productor al plato, productos para degustar in situ o para llevar

Haga la compra y cómase sus compras in situ a precio de coste productores. Un equipo de voluntarios le cocinará la carne gratuitamente.

Animación musical.

Markt für Feinschmecker.

Lokale Produkte & Kunsthandwerk.

Vom Erzeuger bis zum Teller, Produkte zum Probieren vor Ort oder zum Mitnehmen

Kaufen Sie ein und verzehren Sie vor Ort Ihre Einkäufe zum Selbstkostenpreis der Erzeuger. Ein Team von Freiwilligen sorgt dafür, dass Ihr Fleisch kostenlos gekocht wird.

Musikalische Unterhaltung.

