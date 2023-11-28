Ciné-Lot : « Un métier sérieux » Castelnau-Montratier Castelnau Montratier-Sainte Alauzie, 28 novembre 2023, Castelnau Montratier-Sainte Alauzie.

Castelnau Montratier-Sainte Alauzie,Lot

Synopsis :

C’est la rentrée. Une nouvelle année scolaire au collège qui voit se retrouver Pierre, Meriem, Fouad, Sophie, Sandrine, Alix et Sofiane, un groupe d’enseignants engagés et soudés. Ils sont rejoints par Benjamin, jeune professeur remplaçant sans expérience et rapidement confronté aux affres du métier. A leur contact, il va découvrir combien la passion de l’enseignement demeure vivante au sein d’une institution pourtant fragilisée..

2023-11-28 20:30:00 fin : 2023-11-28 . 3 EUR.

Castelnau-Montratier Place Gambetta

Castelnau Montratier-Sainte Alauzie 46170 Lot Occitanie



Synopsis:

Back to school. A new school year at the collège sees Pierre, Meriem, Fouad, Sophie, Sandrine, Alix and Sofiane, a committed and close-knit group of teachers. They are joined by Benjamin, a young, inexperienced substitute teacher who is quickly confronted with the trials and tribulations of his job. Through their contact, he discovers how passion for teaching is still alive and well in a fragile institution.

Sinopsis:

Llega la vuelta al cole. Pierre, Meriem, Fouad, Sophie, Sandrine, Alix y Sofiane se reúnen en un grupo de profesores comprometidos y muy unidos. A ellos se une Benjamin, un joven e inexperto profesor sustituto que se enfrenta rápidamente a las pruebas y tribulaciones de su trabajo. A través de su contacto con ellos, descubrirá hasta qué punto la pasión por la enseñanza sigue viva en una institución que, sin embargo, se encuentra en un estado frágil.

Synopsis:

Es ist Schulbeginn. Ein neues Schuljahr am Collège, in dem Pierre, Meriem, Fouad, Sophie, Sandrine, Alix und Sofiane, eine Gruppe von engagierten und eng verbundenen Lehrern, wieder zusammenkommen. Zu ihnen gesellt sich Benjamin, ein junger, unerfahrener Vertretungslehrer, der schnell mit den Tücken des Berufs konfrontiert wird. Er entdeckt, dass die Leidenschaft für das Unterrichten auch in einer geschwächten Institution lebendig bleibt.

