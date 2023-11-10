Le mois du doc CASTELNAU-MAGNOAC Castelnau-Magnoac, 10 novembre 2023, Castelnau-Magnoac.

Castelnau-Magnoac,Hautes-Pyrénées

Comme chaque année, la médiathèque organise en partenariat avec la Bibliothèque Départementale 65 le mois du doc pour proposer une projection en bibliothèque. Cette année la mairie de Castelnau s’associe à cet événement.

MON PAYS IMAGINAIRE de Patricio Guzman suivi d’un débat animé par un membre du collectif l’œil du caribou. Cette séance se terminera par un moment de convivialité autour d’une auberge espagnole.

« Octobre 2019, une révolution inattendue, une explosion sociale. Un million et demi de personnes ont manifesté dans les rues de Santiago pour plus de démocratie, une vie plus digne, une meilleure éducation, un meilleur système de santé et une nouvelle Constitution. Le Chili avait retrouvé sa mémoire. L’événement que j’attendais depuis mes luttes étudiantes de 1973 se concrétisait enfin. » Patricio Guzmán..

CASTELNAU-MAGNOAC Médiathéque

Castelnau-Magnoac 65230 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



Like every year, the media library, in partnership with the Bibliothèque Départementale 65, organizes the Month of the Doc, offering a screening in the library. This year, Castelnau town hall is joining in.

MON PAYS IMAGINAIRE by Patricio Guzman, followed by a discussion moderated by a member of the l’il du caribou collective. This session will conclude with a convivial moment over a Spanish-style « auberge espagnole ».

« October 2019, an unexpected revolution, a social explosion. One and a half million people demonstrated in the streets of Santiago for more democracy, a more dignified life, better education, a better healthcare system and a new Constitution. Chile had regained its memory. The event I had been waiting for since my student struggles in 1973 had finally materialized. » Patricio Guzmán.

Cada año, la mediateca, en colaboración con la Bibliothèque Départementale 65, organiza el Mes del Documento para ofrecer una proyección en la biblioteca. Este año, el ayuntamiento de Castelnau participa en el evento.

MON PAYS IMAGINAIRE de Patricio Guzmán seguida de un debate animado por un miembro del colectivo l’il du caribou. La proyección terminará con un momento de convivencia en torno a un bufé a la española.

« Octubre de 2019, una revolución inesperada, una explosión social. Un millón y medio de personas se manifestaron en las calles de Santiago por más democracia, una vida más digna, mejor educación, mejor sistema de salud y una nueva Constitución. Chile había recuperado la memoria. El acontecimiento que había estado esperando desde mis luchas estudiantiles en 1973 por fin tenía lugar Patricio Guzmán.

Wie jedes Jahr organisiert die Mediathek in Zusammenarbeit mit der Bibliothèque Départementale 65 den Monat des Dokuments, um eine Filmvorführung in der Bibliothek anzubieten. In diesem Jahr beteiligt sich auch das Rathaus von Castelnau an dieser Veranstaltung.

MON PAYS IMAGINAIRE von Patricio Guzman mit anschließender Diskussion, die von einem Mitglied des Kollektivs l’il du caribou geleitet wird. Diese Sitzung wird mit einem geselligen Moment bei einer Auberge espagnole abgeschlossen.

« Oktober 2019, eine unerwartete Revolution, eine soziale Explosion. 1,5 Millionen Menschen demonstrierten auf den Straßen von Santiago für mehr Demokratie, ein Leben in Würde, bessere Bildung, ein besseres Gesundheitssystem und eine neue Verfassung. Chile hatte seine Erinnerung wiedergefunden. Das Ereignis, auf das ich seit meinen Studentenkämpfen 1973 gewartet hatte, war endlich Wirklichkeit geworden. » Patricio Guzmán.

