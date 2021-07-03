Châteaubourg Châteaubourg CHATEAUBOURG, Ille-et-Vilaine Castel’Morning à Châteaubourg Châteaubourg Châteaubourg Catégories d’évènement: CHATEAUBOURG

Châteaubourg Ille-et-Vilaine Samedi 3 juillet 2021, à Châteaubourg, initiez-vous au sport santé avec le Castel ‘Morning et profitez des séances plein-air au parc Pasteur, animées par des professionnels ; à 10h rythme speed et à 11h rythme soft. Animation gratuite. Programme complet sur chateaubourg.fr http://chateaubourg.fr/ Samedi 3 juillet 2021, à Châteaubourg, initiez-vous au sport santé avec le Castel ‘Morning et profitez des séances plein-air au parc Pasteur, animées par des professionnels ; à 10h rythme speed et à 11h rythme soft. Animation gratuite. Programme complet sur chateaubourg.fr dernière mise à jour : 2021-06-15 par

