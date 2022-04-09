Exposition “Seconde Peau, le vêtement en perspective” Maison Nature & Patrimoines, Place Marcel Sauvaire, 04120 Castellane (Alpes de Haute-Provence) Castellane Catégories d’évènement: Alpes-de-Haute-Provence

Exposition "Seconde Peau, le vêtement en perspective"

Une mise en regard de costumes anciens avec des œuvres d'art contemporain du Frac

Au tournant du XXème siècle, l'industrie du textile est en plein essor à la faveur d'un phénomène catalyseur qui gagne l'ensemble des classes : la mode. Le vêtement est alors démocratisé par l'arrivée des produits manufacturés et la mode est largement diffusée sur le territoire par le biais de la presse spécialisée. L'exposition propose de mettre en regard un ensemble de pièces reflétant la pluralité des costumes de cette période charnière – bourgeois et populaires, traditionnels de Provence et à la mode de Paris – à des œuvres contemporaines de la collection du Frac. Une manière de mettre en exergue les enjeux qui traversent le vêtement, son industrie et ses usages.

Exposition en partenariat avec le FRAC PACA (Fonds Régional d'Art Contemporain)

Maison Nature & Patrimoines, Place Marcel Sauvaire, 04120 Castellane (Alpes de Haute-Provence)
9 avril – 6 novembre 2022
Adulte : 4 €; Réduit : 3 €; Enfant : 2 €; Gratuit pour les moins de 7 ans

