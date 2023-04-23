Après-midi jeux de société 69 Grand Rue Casteljaloux Catégories d’Évènement: Casteljaloux

Lot-et-Garonne

Après-midi jeux de société 69 Grand Rue, 23 avril 2023, Casteljaloux. Après-midi jeux de société organisée par le Grand Bain.

2023-04-23 à ; fin : 2023-04-23 17:00:00. .

69 Grand Rue Le Grand Bain

Casteljaloux 47700 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Afternoon of board games organized by the Grand Bain Tarde de juegos de mesa organizada por el Grand Bain Nachmittags Gesellschaftsspiele, organisiert von Le Grand Bain Mise à jour le 2023-04-12 par OT Coteaux et Landes de Gascogne

Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Casteljaloux, Lot-et-Garonne Autres Lieu 69 Grand Rue Adresse 69 Grand Rue Le Grand Bain Ville Casteljaloux Departement Lot-et-Garonne Lieu Ville 69 Grand Rue Casteljaloux

69 Grand Rue Casteljaloux Lot-et-Garonne https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/casteljaloux/

Après-midi jeux de société 69 Grand Rue 2023-04-23 was last modified: by Après-midi jeux de société 69 Grand Rue 69 Grand Rue 23 avril 2023 69 Grand Rue Casteljaloux

Casteljaloux Lot-et-Garonne