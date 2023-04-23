Après-midi jeux de société 69 Grand Rue Casteljaloux
Après-midi jeux de société 69 Grand Rue, 23 avril 2023, Casteljaloux.
Après-midi jeux de société organisée par le Grand Bain.
2023-04-23 17:00:00
69 Grand Rue Le Grand Bain
Casteljaloux 47700 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Afternoon of board games organized by the Grand Bain
Tarde de juegos de mesa organizada por el Grand Bain
Nachmittags Gesellschaftsspiele, organisiert von Le Grand Bain
