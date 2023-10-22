FOIRE DE LA CHÂTAIGNE Castans, 22 octobre 2023, Castans.

Castans,Aude

25ème grande CASTANHADA.

Tous les ans, fin octobre, Castans, célèbre le fruit qui est à l’origine de son nom : la châtaigne.

Mais pas que, les produits du terroir sont à l’honneur. Pour ce faire, tout le monde s’investit, depuis 1996 !

10h-18h : Marché artisanal et gourmand, productions locales, musique et spectacle de rue, exposition, démonstration,

animations enfants, repas de producteurs et restaurateurs locaux, casse-croûte, baladins et châtaignes grillées…

11h : Inauguration de la manifestation.

12h : Repas de producteurs et restaurateurs locaux..

2023-10-22 10:00:00 fin : 2023-10-22 18:00:00. .

Castans 11160 Aude Occitanie



25th grand CASTANHADA.

Every year at the end of October, Castans celebrates the fruit that gives it its name: the chestnut.

But that’s not all: local products are also honored. Since 1996, everyone has been working hard to make this happen!

10 a.m.-6 p.m.: Craft and gourmet market, local produce, music and street shows, exhibitions and demonstrations,

children’s entertainment, meals from local producers and restaurateurs, snacks, baladins and roasted chestnuts…

11am: Inauguration of the event.

12pm: Lunch with local producers and restaurateurs.

25ª gran CASTANHADA.

Todos los años, a finales de octubre, Castans celebra el fruto que le da nombre: la castaña.

Pero no todo son castañas: la ciudad también celebra los productos locales. Desde 1996, todo el mundo trabaja para que así sea

de 10.00 a 18.00 h: Mercado artesanal y gastronómico, productos locales, espectáculos musicales y callejeros, exposiciones, demostraciones,

animaciones infantiles, comidas de productores y restauradores locales, aperitivos, baladines y castañas asadas…

11.00 h: Inauguración del evento.

12h: Comida con los productores y restauradores locales.

25. große CASTANHADA.

Jedes Jahr Ende Oktober wird in Castans die Frucht gefeiert, die dem Ort seinen Namen gab: die Kastanie.

Aber nicht nur das, auch die Produkte der Region werden geehrt. Seit 1996 engagieren sich alle dafür!

10h-18h: Kunsthandwerker- und Feinschmeckermarkt, lokale Produktionen, Straßenmusik und -spektakel, Ausstellungen, Vorführungen,

kinderanimationen, Mahlzeiten von lokalen Produzenten und Gastronomen, Imbiss, Baladins und geröstete Kastanien…

11 Uhr: Eröffnung der Veranstaltung.

12h: Essen von lokalen Produzenten und Gastronomen.

