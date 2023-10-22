FOIRE DE LA CHÂTAIGNE Castans
25ème grande CASTANHADA.
Tous les ans, fin octobre, Castans, célèbre le fruit qui est à l’origine de son nom : la châtaigne.
Mais pas que, les produits du terroir sont à l’honneur. Pour ce faire, tout le monde s’investit, depuis 1996 !
10h-18h : Marché artisanal et gourmand, productions locales, musique et spectacle de rue, exposition, démonstration,
animations enfants, repas de producteurs et restaurateurs locaux, casse-croûte, baladins et châtaignes grillées…
11h : Inauguration de la manifestation.
12h : Repas de producteurs et restaurateurs locaux..
Castans 11160 Aude Occitanie
25th grand CASTANHADA.
Every year at the end of October, Castans celebrates the fruit that gives it its name: the chestnut.
But that’s not all: local products are also honored. Since 1996, everyone has been working hard to make this happen!
10 a.m.-6 p.m.: Craft and gourmet market, local produce, music and street shows, exhibitions and demonstrations,
children’s entertainment, meals from local producers and restaurateurs, snacks, baladins and roasted chestnuts…
11am: Inauguration of the event.
12pm: Lunch with local producers and restaurateurs.
25ª gran CASTANHADA.
Todos los años, a finales de octubre, Castans celebra el fruto que le da nombre: la castaña.
Pero no todo son castañas: la ciudad también celebra los productos locales. Desde 1996, todo el mundo trabaja para que así sea
de 10.00 a 18.00 h: Mercado artesanal y gastronómico, productos locales, espectáculos musicales y callejeros, exposiciones, demostraciones,
animaciones infantiles, comidas de productores y restauradores locales, aperitivos, baladines y castañas asadas…
11.00 h: Inauguración del evento.
12h: Comida con los productores y restauradores locales.
25. große CASTANHADA.
Jedes Jahr Ende Oktober wird in Castans die Frucht gefeiert, die dem Ort seinen Namen gab: die Kastanie.
Aber nicht nur das, auch die Produkte der Region werden geehrt. Seit 1996 engagieren sich alle dafür!
10h-18h: Kunsthandwerker- und Feinschmeckermarkt, lokale Produktionen, Straßenmusik und -spektakel, Ausstellungen, Vorführungen,
kinderanimationen, Mahlzeiten von lokalen Produzenten und Gastronomen, Imbiss, Baladins und geröstete Kastanien…
11 Uhr: Eröffnung der Veranstaltung.
12h: Essen von lokalen Produzenten und Gastronomen.
