Randonnée pédestre Castanet-tolosan, devant la mairie, 21 mai 2023, Castanet-Tolosan.

Randonnée pédestre Dimanche 21 mai, 09h15 Castanet-tolosan, devant la mairie Participation 2€

Deux groupes seront proposés:

a/ marche tonique

b/ marche moyenne

2/ Possibilité à Pouvourville (bus), à Rangueil (Téléphérique) et à Empalot (métro), d’écourter votre itinéraire, le cas échéant.

Pour visionner l’itinéraire:

https://www.google.com/maps/d/viewer?mid=1jl4aA_B9Vdi0eIr3avEVHNkAW9xRElOy&ll=43.54928353802578%2C1.4756661784890834&z=13

Pour télécharger le Cahier de marche :

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/13s0SNzGJ__tR86IUL2hDUNWg4Z0bwE42

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-05-21T09:15:00+02:00 – 2023-05-21T09:30:00+02:00

Bonus Transtoulousaine