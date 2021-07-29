Casse-croute lecture au Mont-Lachat Crest-Voland Crest-Voland
Casse-croute lecture au Mont-Lachat Crest-Voland, 29 juillet 2021, Crest-Voland.
2021-07-29 12:30:00 – 13:30:00
Crest-Voland Savoie Crest-Voland
Le temps d’un casse-croute au bord de l’eau, les lectures proposées par un guide conférencier de la fondation Facim vous emporte dans l’histoire des montagnes et de ses habitants.
