PHILIPPE LELLOUCHE CASINO PARTOUCHE DE HYERES LES PALMIERS Hyeres, dimanche 31 mars 2024.

PHILIPPE LELLOUCHE – STAND ALONESeul en scène pour la première fois, retrouvez Philippe Lellouche dans un rapport intime avec le public.Un spectacle drôle et réconfortant de nostalgie heureuse où il partage avec autodérision ses souvenirs d’enfance, ses émois amoureux et bien sûr ses névroses.Après 15 ans de triomphe au théâtre, Philippe Lellouche vous propose un voyage dans le temps dans « Stand Alone ». Un moment de bonheur assumé dont nous avons tous besoin.

Tarif : 25.00 – 45.00 euros.

Début : 2024-03-31 à 17:00

Réservez votre billet ici

CASINO PARTOUCHE DE HYERES LES PALMIERS 1 AV Ambroise Thomas 83400 Hyeres 83