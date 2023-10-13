Soirée du Vendredi 13 Casino Lacanau, 13 octobre 2023, Lacanau.

Lacanau,Gironde

Pour fêter comme il se doit LE VENDREDI 13, le casino organise des animations autour de la chance. Nombreux lots à gagner et ambiance assurée !!!.

2023-10-13 fin : 2023-10-13 . .

Casino Route du Baganais

Lacanau 33680 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



To celebrate FRIDAY the 13th in style, the casino is organizing a series of lucky events. Lots of prizes to be won and a great atmosphere guaranteed!

Para celebrar el VIERNES 13 por todo lo alto, el casino organiza una serie de sorteos. Podrás ganar muchos premios y disfrutar de un gran ambiente

Um FREITAG, den 13. gebührend zu feiern, organisiert das Kasino Animationen rund um das Glück. Es gibt zahlreiche Preise zu gewinnen und die Stimmung ist garantiert!

Mise à jour le 2023-09-25 par OT Médoc Atlantique