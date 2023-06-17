Mati (pop, folk et soul) Casino Lacanau, 17 juin 2023, Lacanau.

Lacanau,Gironde

Accès libre et gratuit.

Mati est un chanteur guitariste Bordelais à la voix chaude et rocailleuse. Mati se produit seul en guitare voix ou en trio avec ses deux complices : Nolwen contrebassiste et Manu aux claviers et cœurs.

Ensemble ils jouent des reprises de Pop, Folk et Soul music aux couleurs rétro et modernes à la fois. De Piaf à M ou d’Elvis à Coldplay, en passant par Dutronc, Nougaro, Amy Winehouse ou encore Tom Jones, redécouvrez vos standards préférés et chantez avec eux !

Ils seront présents tous les trois pour ce concert..

2023-06-17 à ; fin : 2023-06-17 22:30:00. .

Casino Route du Baganais

Lacanau 33680 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Free access.

Mati is a singer-guitarist from Bordeaux with a warm, gravelly voice. Mati performs alone on vocal guitar or in a trio with his two accomplices: Nolwen on double bass and Manu on keyboards and backing vocals.

Together, they play covers of Pop, Folk and Soul music that are both retro and modern. From Piaf to M, Elvis to Coldplay, Dutronc to Nougaro, Amy Winehouse to Tom Jones, rediscover your favorite standards and sing along!

All three will be present for this concert.

Entrada gratuita.

Mati es un cantante y guitarrista bordelés de voz cálida y grave. Mati actúa solo a la guitarra vocal o en trío con sus dos cómplices: Nolwen al contrabajo y Manu a los teclados y coros.

Juntos interpretan versiones de música pop, folk y soul a la vez retro y moderna. De Piaf a M, de Elvis a Coldplay, de Dutronc a Nougaro, de Amy Winehouse a Tom Jones, redescubre tus estándares favoritos y canta con ellos

Los tres estarán presentes en este concierto.

Freier Zugang und kostenlos.

Mati ist ein Sänger und Gitarrist aus Bordeaux mit einer warmen, rockigen Stimme. Mati tritt allein mit Gitarre und Stimme oder im Trio mit seinen beiden Komplizen auf: Nolwen am Kontrabass und Manu an den Keyboards und Herzen.

Gemeinsam spielen sie Coverversionen von Pop-, Folk- und Soulmusik, die retro und modern zugleich sind. Von Piaf bis M oder von Elvis bis Coldplay, über Dutronc, Nougaro, Amy Winehouse oder Tom Jones, entdecken Sie Ihre Lieblingsstandards wieder und singen Sie mit!

Alle drei werden bei diesem Konzert anwesend sein.

