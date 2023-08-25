Bar Live avec Magical Swing Casino du Tréport Le Tréport, 25 août 2023, Le Tréport.

Le Tréport,Seine-Maritime

Bar Live avec Magical Swing au niveau du bar. Concert accessible à tous sans présentation de pièce d’identité..

2023-08-25 21:30:00 fin : 2023-08-25 . .

Casino du Tréport Esplanade Louis Aragon

Le Tréport 76470 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Live bar with Magical Swing on the bar level. Concert open to all without ID.

Barra en directo con Magical Swing en el nivel del bar. Concierto abierto a todos sin identificación.

Live-Bar mit Magical Swing auf der Ebene der Bar. Konzert für alle ohne Vorlage eines Ausweises zugänglich.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-03 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche