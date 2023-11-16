[Théâtre] J’avais 13 ans Casino Dieppe, 16 novembre 2023, Dieppe.

Dieppe,Seine-Maritime

En France, chaque année, près d’un million d’élèves sont victimes de harcèlement à l’école, soit entre 6% et 10% d’entre eux et elles. A l’initiative d’un petit groupe de jeunes de la Mission Locale de Dieppe, anciennement victimes, harceleur.se.s ou observateur.rice.s, mais tous.tes marqué.e.s par cette expérience traumatique, nous avons créé un spectacle.

Ils et elles viendront porter leurs témoignages à la scène, alerter sur les conséquences graves du harcèlement, et analyser les mécanismes collectifs qui le sous-tendent, dans une double tentative préventive et cathartique..

Casino

Dieppe 76200 Seine-Maritime Normandie



In France, every year, almost one million pupils are victims of harassment at school, representing between 6% and 10% of the total. On the initiative of a small group of young people from the Mission Locale de Dieppe, former victims, harassers or observers, but all marked by this traumatic experience, we have created a show.

They will bring their testimonies to the stage, raising awareness of the serious consequences of harassment, and analyzing the collective mechanisms behind it, in a dual attempt to prevent and catharticize.

Cada año en Francia, cerca de un millón de alumnos son víctimas de acoso escolar, lo que representa entre el 6% y el 10% del total. Por iniciativa de un pequeño grupo de jóvenes de la Mission Locale de Dieppe, antiguos víctimas, acosadores u observadores, pero todos marcados por esta experiencia traumática, hemos creado un espectáculo.

Llevarán a escena sus historias, sensibilizarán sobre las graves consecuencias del acoso y analizarán los mecanismos colectivos que lo sustentan, en un doble intento de prevención y catarsis.

In Frankreich werden jedes Jahr fast eine Million Schülerinnen und Schüler in der Schule gemobbt, das sind zwischen 6 und 10 % der Schülerinnen und Schüler. Auf Initiative einer kleinen Gruppe von Jugendlichen der Mission Locale de Dieppe, die früher Opfer, Mobber oder Beobachter waren, aber alle von dieser traumatischen Erfahrung gezeichnet sind, haben wir ein Theaterstück entwickelt.

Sie werden ihre Aussagen auf die Bühne bringen, vor den schwerwiegenden Folgen von Belästigungen warnen und die zugrunde liegenden kollektiven Mechanismen analysieren, in einem doppelten Versuch der Prävention und der Katharsis.

