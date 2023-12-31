DÎNER SPECTACLE DE LA ST SYLVESTRE AU CASINO Casino de Pornic Pornic, 4 décembre 2023, Pornic.

Pornic,Loire-Atlantique

Pour cette fin d’année, le casino de Pornic vous plonge au cœur d’un véritable spectacle de magie envoutant !.

2023-12-31 fin : 2023-12-31 20:30:00. .

Casino de Pornic Rue du Canal

Pornic 44210 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire



For the end of the year, the Casino de Pornic plunges you into the heart of a truly bewitching magic show!

Para celebrar el fin de año, Pornic Casino ofrece un espectáculo de magia realmente fascinante

Das Casino von Pornic bietet Ihnen zum Jahresende eine magische Show, die Sie verzaubern wird!

Mise à jour le 2023-12-01 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire