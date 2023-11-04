ADOS VS PARENTS Casino de Pornic Pornic, 4 novembre 2023, Pornic.

Pornic,Loire-Atlantique

Enfin une comédie pour toute la famille. Attention, danger ! L’adolescence arrive… Ils râlent, twittent, snaptchat et fonctionnent à deux à l’heure…



2023-11-04

Casino de Pornic Rue du Canal

Pornic 44210 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire



At last, a comedy for the whole family. Beware, danger! Adolescence is coming? They grumble, tweet, snaptchat and work at two an hour?

Por fin, una comedia para toda la familia. Cuidado, ¡peligro! ¿Llegó la adolescencia? Se quejan, tuitean, chatean y trabajan al doble de velocidad..

Endlich eine Komödie für die ganze Familie. Achtung, Gefahr! Die Pubertät steht vor der Tür? Sie meckern, twittern, snapchatten und funktionieren wie ein Uhrwerk?

