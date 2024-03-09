EXPOSITION DE DINE CASINO DE BARBAZAN Barbazan, 9 mars 2024, Barbazan.

Barbazan,Haute-Garonne

Derrière ces 4 lettres se cache une illustratrice autodidacte, fan de street art, qui distribue ou colle affiches et stickers un peu partout où elle passe..

2024-03-09 fin : 2024-04-28 00:00:00. .

CASINO DE BARBAZAN La Tuilerie

Barbazan 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



Behind these 4 letters lies a self-taught illustrator and street art fan, who distributes or sticks posters and stickers just about everywhere she goes.

Detrás de estas 4 letras se esconde una ilustradora autodidacta y aficionada al arte callejero, que reparte o pega carteles y pegatinas allá donde va.

Hinter diesen vier Buchstaben verbirgt sich eine autodidaktische Illustratorin und Streetart-Fan, die überall, wo sie hinkommt, Poster und Sticker verteilt oder aufklebt.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-23 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE