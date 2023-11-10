EXPOSITION DE CLAUDINE ET PHILIPPE LEROY CASINO DE BARBAZAN Barbazan, 10 novembre 2023, Barbazan.

Barbazan,Haute-Garonne

L’exposition des œuvres d’un frère et d’une sœur installés dans des villages au cœur de la campagne Commingeoise pour y passer leur retraite. Tous deux peintres autodidactes, deux styles mais un même talent, différentes techniques pour une plus grande liberté d’expression….

2023-11-10 fin : 2023-12-30 00:00:00. .

CASINO DE BARBAZAN La Tuilerie

Barbazan 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



An exhibition of the work of a brother and sister who moved to villages in the heart of the Comminge countryside to spend their retirement. Both self-taught painters, two styles but the same talent, different techniques for greater freedom of expression?

Exposición de las obras de un hermano y una hermana que se trasladaron a pueblos del corazón de la campiña de Comminge para pasar su jubilación. Ambos pintores autodidactas, dos estilos pero un mismo talento, diferentes técnicas para una mayor libertad de expresión..

Die Ausstellung der Werke eines Bruders und einer Schwester, die sich in Dörfern im Herzen des ländlichen Commingeoise niedergelassen haben, um dort ihren Ruhestand zu verbringen. Beide sind autodidaktische Maler, haben zwei Stile, aber ein gemeinsames Talent

