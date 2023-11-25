Concert gratuit « Shifting C’s » Casino Casteljaloux
Concert gratuit « Shifting C’s » Casino Casteljaloux, 25 novembre 2023, Casteljaloux.
Casteljaloux,Lot-et-Garonne
Concert gratuit « Shifting C’s »
Pop, folk, soul, jazz
Largement inspiré par des sonorités vintage, leur répertoire présente un large éventail de titres populaires comme « Country Road » de John Denver et d’autres plus actuels comme « City of Stars » issue du film Lalaland.
⚡Laissez vous embarquer par ce mélange électrisant d’une voix et d’une guitare au large spectre et effets sonores !⚡.
2023-11-25 fin : 2023-11-25 . EUR.
Casino Route de Mont-de-Marsan
Casteljaloux 47700 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Free concert « Shifting C’s
Pop, folk, soul, jazz
largely inspired by vintage sounds, their repertoire features a wide range of popular songs like John Denver’s « Country Road » and more contemporary ones like « City of Stars » from the film Lalaland
let yourself be carried away by this electrifying blend of voice and guitar, with its broad spectrum of sound effects!
Concierto gratuito « Shifting C’s
Pop, folk, soul, jazz
inspirándose en gran medida en sonidos vintage, su repertorio incluye un amplio abanico de canciones populares como « Country Road » de John Denver y otras más contemporáneas como « City of Stars » de la película Lalaland
déjese llevar por esta electrizante mezcla de voz y guitarra, ¡con su amplio espectro de efectos sonoros!
Kostenloses Konzert « Shifting C’s »
Pop, Folk, Soul, Jazz
ihr Repertoire ist weitgehend von Vintage-Sounds inspiriert und umfasst eine breite Palette von populären Titeln wie « Country Road » von John Denver und aktuellen Titeln wie « City of Stars » aus dem Film Lalaland
lassen Sie sich von dieser elektrisierenden Mischung aus Stimme und Gitarre mit ihrem breiten Klangspektrum und ihren Soundeffekten mitreißen!
Mise à jour le 2023-10-31 par OT Coteaux et Landes de Gascogne