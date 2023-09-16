Concert gratuit « Accords Perdus » Casino Casteljaloux, 16 septembre 2023, Casteljaloux.

Casteljaloux,Lot-et-Garonne

Concert gratuit – Accords perdus

Chansons d’antan façon swing manouche

Ces deux compères ont plusieurs formations communes : « Madame Paule » spectacle théâtral, et « Wes Sam song » : compositions originales.

Découvrez Samantha Grassian au chant & au washboard, et Laurent Mastella à la guitare et au banjo.

Chansons anciennes, aux sonorités swing manouche..

2023-09-16 fin : 2023-09-16 . EUR.

Casino Route de Mont-de-Marsan

Casteljaloux 47700 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Free concert – Accords perdus

Gypsy swing songs of yesteryear

These two friends have formed several joint groups: « Madame Paule », a theatrical show, and « Wes Sam song »: original compositions.

Discover Samantha Grassian on vocals & washboard, and Laurent Mastella on guitar and banjo.

Old songs, with a gypsy swing sound.

Concierto gratuito – Accords perdus

Canciones de swing gitano de antaño

Estos dos amigos tienen varios grupos en común: « Madame Paule », un espectáculo teatral, y « Wes Sam song »: composiciones originales.

Descubra a Samantha Grassian a la voz y la tabla de lavar, y a Laurent Mastella a la guitarra y el banjo.

Canciones antiguas con un toque de swing gitano.

Gratiskonzert – Accords perdus

Chansons von früher in Gypsy-Swing-Manier

Die beiden haben mehrere gemeinsame Formationen: « Madame Paule » Theateraufführung und « Wes Sam song »: Originalkompositionen.

Entdecken Sie Samantha Grassian mit Gesang & Washboard und Laurent Mastella mit Gitarre und Banjo.

Alte Chansons mit Gypsy-Swing-Klängen.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-26 par OT Coteaux et Landes de Gascogne