Concert gratuit « Accords Perdus » Casino Casteljaloux
Concert gratuit « Accords Perdus » Casino Casteljaloux, 16 septembre 2023, Casteljaloux.
Casteljaloux,Lot-et-Garonne
Concert gratuit – Accords perdus
Chansons d’antan façon swing manouche
Ces deux compères ont plusieurs formations communes : « Madame Paule » spectacle théâtral, et « Wes Sam song » : compositions originales.
Découvrez Samantha Grassian au chant & au washboard, et Laurent Mastella à la guitare et au banjo.
Chansons anciennes, aux sonorités swing manouche..
2023-09-16 fin : 2023-09-16 . EUR.
Casino Route de Mont-de-Marsan
Casteljaloux 47700 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Free concert – Accords perdus
Gypsy swing songs of yesteryear
These two friends have formed several joint groups: « Madame Paule », a theatrical show, and « Wes Sam song »: original compositions.
Discover Samantha Grassian on vocals & washboard, and Laurent Mastella on guitar and banjo.
Old songs, with a gypsy swing sound.
Concierto gratuito – Accords perdus
Canciones de swing gitano de antaño
Estos dos amigos tienen varios grupos en común: « Madame Paule », un espectáculo teatral, y « Wes Sam song »: composiciones originales.
Descubra a Samantha Grassian a la voz y la tabla de lavar, y a Laurent Mastella a la guitarra y el banjo.
Canciones antiguas con un toque de swing gitano.
Gratiskonzert – Accords perdus
Chansons von früher in Gypsy-Swing-Manier
Die beiden haben mehrere gemeinsame Formationen: « Madame Paule » Theateraufführung und « Wes Sam song »: Originalkompositionen.
Entdecken Sie Samantha Grassian mit Gesang & Washboard und Laurent Mastella mit Gitarre und Banjo.
Alte Chansons mit Gypsy-Swing-Klängen.
