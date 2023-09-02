Concert gratuit « Sunny P » Casino Casteljaloux, 2 septembre 2023, Casteljaloux.

Casteljaloux,Lot-et-Garonne

Concert gratuit Sunny P

Soul et pop

Sunny P est un duo de reprises guitare/voix qui possède un large répertoire Soul/Pop des années 60 à nos jours. Ces artistes vous invitent à découvrir un univers musical envoûtant qui enchantera le Casino de Casteljaloux. Ils instaureront une ambiance dynamique et chaleureuse afin que tous puissent profiter pleinement de ces précieux instants.

Avec Clara au chant et Poindi à la guitare, cela fait maintenant trois ans que ces deux artistes partagent la scène ensemble..

2023-09-02 fin : 2023-09-02 . EUR.

Casino Route de Mont-de-Marsan

Casteljaloux 47700 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Sunny P free concert

Soul and pop

Sunny P is a guitar/vocal cover duo with a broad Soul/Pop repertoire from the 60s to today. These artists invite you to discover a spellbinding musical universe that will enchant the Casino de Casteljaloux. They’ll be creating a warm, dynamic atmosphere so that everyone can enjoy these precious moments to the full.

With Clara on vocals and Poindi on guitar, these two artists have been sharing the stage together for three years now.

Concierto gratuito de Sunny P

Soul y pop

Sunny P es un dúo de guitarra y voz con un amplio repertorio Soul/Pop que abarca desde los años 60 hasta nuestros días. Estos artistas le invitan a descubrir un universo musical hechizante que encantará al Casino de Casteljaloux. Crearán un ambiente cálido y dinámico para que todos puedan disfrutar al máximo de estos preciosos momentos.

Clara a la voz y Poindi a la guitarra, estos dos artistas comparten escenario desde hace tres años.

Kostenloses Konzert Sunny P

Soul und Pop

Sunny P ist ein Gitarren- und Gesangs-Cover-Duo mit einem breiten Soul/Pop-Repertoire von den 60er Jahren bis heute. Diese Künstler laden Sie ein, eine bezaubernde musikalische Welt zu entdecken, die das Casino von Casteljaloux verzaubern wird. Sie werden eine dynamische und herzliche Atmosphäre schaffen, damit alle diese kostbaren Augenblicke in vollen Zügen genießen können.

Mit Clara als Sängerin und Poindi als Gitarrist stehen diese beiden Künstler nun schon seit drei Jahren gemeinsam auf der Bühne.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-19 par OT Coteaux et Landes de Gascogne