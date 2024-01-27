Dîner-spectacle au Casino Barrière Trouville – LEGEND’AIRS Casino Barrière Trouville Trouville-sur-Mer
Dîner-spectacle au Casino Barrière Trouville – LEGEND’AIRS Casino Barrière Trouville Trouville-sur-Mer, 27 janvier 2024 20:00, Trouville-sur-Mer.
Trouville-sur-Mer,Calvados
Tentez l’expérience d’un dîner-spectacle où gourmandises et festivités s’accordent en harmonie.
Le spectacle « LEGEND’AIRS »
Sur des rythmes français et internationaux des années 80 à 2000
Par la Compagnie LF Productions
Découvrez le synopsis :
Tom, jeune auteur compositeur talentueux, rêve d’écrire la chanson du siècle. Aidé de sa bande de copains chanteurs, ils cherchent la recette en s’inspirant des icônes de la chanson française. Leur quête nous mènera avec humour, émotions et nostalgie à redécouvrir les plus belles chansons françaises et les airs qui restent un instant de nos vies. De Brel à Jean Jacques Goldman, de Annie Cordy à Johnny Halliday, de Brassens à Cabrel, populaires comme Claude François et Michel Fugain ou touchant comme Barbara et Léo Ferret. Nos joyeux amis nous emmènent dans un tourbillon musical et visuel. Tom, amateur de magie et mentalisme, n’hésitera pas à mettre le public à contribution.
> DINER SPECTACLE : 73€ TTC / personne
Avantage Membres le Carré VIP : 3€ de tickets de jeu offerts
> FORMULE SPECTACLE SEUL : 30€ TTC / personne
Spectacle dès 21h avec une coupe de champagne offerte.
2024-01-27 20:00:00 fin : 2024-01-27 . .
Casino Barrière Trouville Place du Maréchal Foch
Trouville-sur-Mer 14360 Calvados Normandie
Try our dinner and show experience, where gourmet delights and festivities come together in harmony.
The « LEGEND’AIRS » show
French and international rhythms from the 80s to the 2000s
By Compagnie LF Productions
Discover the synopsis:
Tom, a talented young songwriter, dreams of writing the song of the century. With the help of his band of singing buddies, they search for the recipe, drawing inspiration from the icons of French chanson. With humor, emotion and nostalgia, their quest will lead us to rediscover the most beautiful French songs and the tunes that remain a part of our lives. From Brel to Jean Jacques Goldman, from Annie Cordy to Johnny Halliday, from Brassens to Cabrel, popular as Claude Franc?ois and Michel Fugain or touching as Barbara and Le?o Ferret. Our cheerful friends take us on a musical and visual whirlwind. Tom, a fan of magic and mentalism, will not hesitate to put the audience to the test.
> DINNER AND SHOW: 73? Incl. VAT / person
VIP Carré member benefit: 3? free game tickets
> SHOW ONLY: 30? Incl. VAT / person
Show from 9pm with a complimentary glass of champagne
Pruebe la experiencia de una cena con espectáculo en la que manjares y fiesta se unen en armonía.
El espectáculo « LEGEND’AIRS
Ritmos franceses e internacionales de los 80 a los 2000
Por Compagnie LF Productions
Descubra la sinopsis :
Tom, un joven compositor de talento, sueña con escribir la canción del siglo. Con la ayuda de su grupo de amigos cantantes, se proponen encontrar la receta, inspirándose en los iconos de la chanson francesa. Su búsqueda nos llevará, con humor, emoción y nostalgia, a redescubrir las más bellas canciones francesas y las melodías que siguen formando parte de nuestras vidas. De Brel a Jean Jacques Goldman, de Annie Cordy a Johnny Halliday, de Brassens a Cabrel, favoritos populares como Claude Franc?ois y Michel Fugain o conmovedoras melodías como Barbara y Le?o Ferret. Nuestros alegres amigos nos llevan en un torbellino musical y visual. Tom, aficionado a la magia y al mentalismo, no dudará en poner a prueba al público.
> CENA Y ESPECTÁCULO: 73? IVA incl. / persona
Beneficio para los miembros de VIP Carré: 3? entradas de juego gratuitas
> SÓLO ESPECTÁCULO: 30? IVA incl. / persona
Espectáculo a partir de las 21:00 h con una copa de champán de cortesía
Probieren Sie die Erfahrung einer Dinnershow, bei der Leckereien und Festlichkeiten harmonisch aufeinander abgestimmt sind.
Die Show « LEGEND’AIRS »
Zu französischen und internationalen Rhythmen der 80er bis 2000er Jahre
Von der Compagnie LF Productions
Entdecken Sie die Synopsis :
Tom, ein junger, talentierter Songwriter, will den Song des Jahrhunderts schreiben. Mit Hilfe seiner Sängerfreunde suchen sie nach dem Rezept, indem sie sich von den Ikonen des französischen Chansons inspirieren lassen. Ihre Qué?te wird uns mit Humor, Emotionen und Nostalgie dazu bringen, die schönsten französischen Chansons und die Melodien, die einen Moment unseres Lebens ausmachen, wiederzuentdecken. Von Brel bis Jean Jacques Goldman, von Annie Cordy bis Johnny Halliday, von Brassens bis Cabrel, populär wie Claude Franc?ois und Michel Fugain oder berührend wie Barbara und Le?o Ferret. Unsere fröhlichen Freunde nehmen uns mit in einen musikalischen und visuellen Wirbelwind. Tom, ein Liebhaber der Magie und des Mentalismus, wird nicht zögern, das Publikum in die Pflicht zu nehmen.
> ABENDESSEN MIT SHOW: 73? Inkl. MwSt./Person
Mitgliedervorteil im VIP-Bereich: 3? geschenkte Spielscheine
> NUR SHOW: 30? Inkl. MwSt./Person
Show ab 21 Uhr mit einem kostenlosen Glas Champagner
Mise à jour le 2023-12-06 par OT Trouville