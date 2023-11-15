ATELIER – SCÉNOGRAPHE UN JOUR… Caserne Saint-Jacques Rampe du 96ème Béziers, 15 novembre 2023, Béziers.

Béziers,Hérault

Grâce à un petit tour dans l’exposition « Un musée vivant: acquisitions 2020/2023 », vous comprendrez la pensée, les choix et le travail mis en œuvre pour l’accrochage. Et si, le temps de l’atelier, on revêtait le costume du scénographe! Payant – Inscription obligatoire par téléphone..

2023-11-15 14:30:00 fin : 2023-11-15 17:00:00. EUR.

Caserne Saint-Jacques

Rampe du 96ème

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie



Take a tour of the exhibition « A Living Museum: Acquisitions 2020/2023 » to understand the thinking, choices and work that went into the hanging. For the duration of the workshop, why not don the costume of a scenographer? Fee payable – Registration by telephone required.

Haga un recorrido por la exposición « Un museo vivo: adquisiciones 2020/2023 » para conocer mejor las ideas, las decisiones y el trabajo que se han llevado a cabo en la exposición. Durante el taller, ¿por qué no ponerse el traje de escenógrafo? Gratuito – Inscripción previa por teléfono.

Bei einem Rundgang durch die Ausstellung « Ein lebendiges Museum: Erwerbungen 2020/2023 » werden Sie die Gedanken, die Entscheidungen und die Arbeit verstehen, die in die Ausstellung eingeflossen sind. Wie wäre es, wenn Sie für die Dauer des Workshops in das Kostüm eines Szenografen schlüpfen würden? Kostenpflichtig – Anmeldung per Telefon erforderlich.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-17 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE