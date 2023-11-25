WE ARE SONS CASCABEL Nantes Catégories d’Évènement: Loire-Atlantique

Nantes WE ARE SONS CASCABEL Nantes, 25 novembre 2023, Nantes. WE ARE SONS Samedi 25 novembre, 21h45 CASCABEL We are Sons, power trio francilien aux sonorités Rock.

Formé en 25022 ces trois artistes vous emmènent à travers leurs compos, de ballade rock en Power Pop. Leurs inlfuences mêlant le rock au jazz teinté de blues confèrent à leur morceaux l’émotion organique d’une énergie subtile.

CASCABEL 1 rue Kervégan 44000 Nantes Nantes 44000 Centre Ville Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire

2023-11-25T21:45:00+01:00 – 2023-11-25T23:00:00+01:00

2023-11-25T21:45:00+01:00 – 2023-11-25T23:00:00+01:00 Ballade Rock Power pop Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Loire-Atlantique, Nantes Autres Lieu CASCABEL Adresse 1 rue Kervégan 44000 Nantes Ville Nantes Departement Loire-Atlantique Lieu Ville CASCABEL Nantes latitude longitude 47.21371;-1.55333

