FONK SHAKER CASCABEL Nantes Catégories d’Évènement: Loire-Atlantique

Nantes FONK SHAKER CASCABEL Nantes, 24 novembre 2023, Nantes. FONK SHAKER Vendredi 24 novembre, 20h00 CASCABEL FONK SHAKER, c’est 3 musiciens nantais qui composent du funk.

Difficile de rester statique !

Facebook

Instagram CASCABEL 1 rue Kervégan 44000 Nantes Nantes 44000 Centre Ville Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire [{« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100086421781637 »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: « « , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@fonkshaker) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/329675545_667677728466976_7797363314951230366_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=100&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=8ae9d6&_nc_ohc=nP-Lt9cVz_YAX8jd0_y&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfAGKaeS_UVtbk-hUoODSZhcf8C5gjidiQLdONamtbESDw&oe=64FB6498 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/fonkshaker/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/fonkshaker/ »}] Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-24T20:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-24T22:00:00+01:00

2023-11-24T20:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-24T22:00:00+01:00 Trio Funk Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Loire-Atlantique, Nantes Autres Lieu CASCABEL Adresse 1 rue Kervégan 44000 Nantes Ville Nantes Departement Loire-Atlantique Lieu Ville CASCABEL Nantes latitude longitude 47.21371;-1.55333

CASCABEL Nantes Loire-Atlantique https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/nantes/