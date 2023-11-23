SESSION AVEC LE QUARTET DAPHNE CASCABEL Nantes, 23 novembre 2023, Nantes.

SESSION AVEC LE QUARTET DAPHNE Jeudi 23 novembre, 20h00 CASCABEL

Vidéo

CASCABEL 1 rue Kervégan 44000 Nantes Nantes 44000 Centre Ville Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire [{« data »: {« author »: « Bruno Fourel », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Sweet Sue just you par Daphne Quartet, jazz », « type »: « video », « title »: « Daphne quartet sweet sue e », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/sDJuk3lvN6M/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sDJuk3lvN6M », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY1f63niYHI9Ok6rBXAG7Sw », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/sDJuk3lvN6M?si=kThJSZ3o2G4cB-qx »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-23T20:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-23T22:00:00+01:00

2023-11-23T20:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-23T22:00:00+01:00

Jazz Manouche