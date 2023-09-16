Atelier de calligraphie – Dropt’Art Casa Le Chêne Vert Saint-Vivien-de-Monségur, 16 septembre 2023, Saint-Vivien-de-Monségur.

Saint-Vivien-de-Monségur,Gironde

Initiation à la calligraphie occidentale – historique et contemporaine, par l’artiste L. Sidonie, dans le cadre de Dropt’Art. Son œuvre se présente comme une synthèse entre peinture et calligraphie, et sa pratique lui permet de transmettre à son tour l’art de la calligraphie occidentale sous toutes formes, laissant une large place à la poésie et à l’imagination..

2023-09-16 fin : 2023-09-16 12:30:00.

Casa Le Chêne Vert Lieu-dit Beaupied

Saint-Vivien-de-Monségur 33580 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Introduction to Western calligraphy – historical and contemporary, by artist L. Sidonie, as part of Dropt’Art. Her work is a synthesis of painting and calligraphy, and her practice enables her to pass on the art of Western calligraphy in all its forms, leaving plenty of room for poetry and imagination.

Introducción a la caligrafía occidental histórica y contemporánea, por la artista L. Sidonie, en el marco de Dropt’Art. Su obra es una síntesis de pintura y caligrafía, y su práctica le permite transmitir el arte de la caligrafía occidental en todas sus formas, dejando mucho espacio a la poesía y la imaginación.

Einführung in die westliche Kalligraphie – historisch und zeitgenössisch, von der Künstlerin L. Sidonie, im Rahmen von Dropt’Art. Ihr Werk stellt eine Synthese aus Malerei und Kalligraphie dar, und ihre Praxis ermöglicht es ihr, ihrerseits die Kunst der westlichen Kalligraphie in allen Formen weiterzugeben, wobei sie viel Raum für Poesie und Fantasie lässt.

