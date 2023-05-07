Les Musicales Carsac-de-Gurson
Les Musicales, 7 mai 2023, Carsac-de-Gurson.
L’association « Musicalementvotre » organise le 7 mai « Les Musicales » à Carsac-de-Gurson. L’évènement se déroulera en extérieur et en salle à partir de 11 heure.
L’entrée est gratuite
Au programme :
11h : Pianiste (jazz et divers)
12h : Rock flexible
13h : Accordéon
14h30 : Chanson d’hier et d’aujourd’hui
16h : Théâtre de rue
16h30 : Chorale
17h30 : Folk occitan
18h30 : Bal traditionnel
Il y aura également sur place une buvette et de la restauration.
Le repas du midi sera composé de frites avec saucisse, merguez ou ventrèche et le repas du soir sera un poulet basquaise.
Une bourriche est également organisée avec des bons de 50€, 40€ et divers lots..
Carsac-de-Gurson 24610 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
The association « Musicalementvotre » organizes on May 7th « Les Musicales » in Carsac-de-Gurson. The event will take place outdoors and indoors from 11 am.
The entrance is free
On the program :
11am : Pianist (jazz and various)
12h : Flexible rock
1pm : Accordion
2:30 pm : Songs of yesterday and today
16h : Street theater
4:30 pm : Choir
5:30 pm : Occitan folk music
6:30 pm : Traditional ball
There will also be a refreshment stand and food.
The lunch will be composed of French fries with sausage, merguez or ventrèche and the evening meal will be a chicken basquaise.
A « bourriche » is also organized with vouchers of 50?, 40? and various prizes.
La asociación « Musicalementvotre » organiza « Les Musicales » en Carsac-de-Gurson el 7 de mayo. El acto tendrá lugar al aire libre y en el interior a partir de las 11 de la mañana.
La entrada es gratuita
Programa
11h: Pianista (jazz y varios)
12.00 h: Rock flexible
13.00 h: Acordeón
14.30 h: Canciones de ayer y de hoy
16.00 h: Teatro de calle
16.30 h: Coro
17.30 h: Música folclórica occitana
18.30 h: Baile tradicional
También habrá un puesto de refrescos y comida in situ.
El almuerzo consistirá en patatas fritas con salchicha, merguez o ventrèche y la cena será pollo a la basquaise.
También habrá un sorteo con vales de 50? y 40? y diversos premios.
Der Verein « Musicalementvotre » organisiert am 7. Mai « Les Musicales » in Carsac-de-Gurson. Die Veranstaltung findet im Freien und in einem Saal statt und beginnt um 11 Uhr.
Der Eintritt ist kostenlos
Auf dem Programm stehen:
11 Uhr: Pianist (Jazz und Verschiedenes)
12 Uhr: Flexibler Rock
13 Uhr: Akkordeon
14.30 Uhr: Chanson von gestern und heute
16 Uhr: Straßentheater
16.30 Uhr: Chor
17.30 Uhr: Okzitanischer Folk
18.30 Uhr: Traditioneller Ball
Vor Ort gibt es außerdem einen Getränkestand und Essensangebote.
Das Mittagessen wird aus Pommes frites mit Wurst, Merguez oder Bauchfleisch bestehen und das Abendessen wird ein Hühnchen mit Baskisch sein.
Es gibt auch ein Gewinnspiel mit Gutscheinen im Wert von 50 ? und 40 ? sowie verschiedenen Preisen.
