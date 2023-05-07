Les Musicales, 7 mai 2023, Carsac-de-Gurson.

L’association « Musicalementvotre » organise le 7 mai « Les Musicales » à Carsac-de-Gurson. L’évènement se déroulera en extérieur et en salle à partir de 11 heure.

L’entrée est gratuite

Au programme :

11h : Pianiste (jazz et divers)

12h : Rock flexible

13h : Accordéon

14h30 : Chanson d’hier et d’aujourd’hui

16h : Théâtre de rue

16h30 : Chorale

17h30 : Folk occitan

18h30 : Bal traditionnel

Il y aura également sur place une buvette et de la restauration.

Le repas du midi sera composé de frites avec saucisse, merguez ou ventrèche et le repas du soir sera un poulet basquaise.

Une bourriche est également organisée avec des bons de 50€, 40€ et divers lots..

Carsac-de-Gurson 24610 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The association « Musicalementvotre » organizes on May 7th « Les Musicales » in Carsac-de-Gurson. The event will take place outdoors and indoors from 11 am.

The entrance is free

On the program :

11am : Pianist (jazz and various)

12h : Flexible rock

1pm : Accordion

2:30 pm : Songs of yesterday and today

16h : Street theater

4:30 pm : Choir

5:30 pm : Occitan folk music

6:30 pm : Traditional ball

There will also be a refreshment stand and food.

The lunch will be composed of French fries with sausage, merguez or ventrèche and the evening meal will be a chicken basquaise.

A « bourriche » is also organized with vouchers of 50?, 40? and various prizes.

La asociación « Musicalementvotre » organiza « Les Musicales » en Carsac-de-Gurson el 7 de mayo. El acto tendrá lugar al aire libre y en el interior a partir de las 11 de la mañana.

La entrada es gratuita

Programa

11h: Pianista (jazz y varios)

12.00 h: Rock flexible

13.00 h: Acordeón

14.30 h: Canciones de ayer y de hoy

16.00 h: Teatro de calle

16.30 h: Coro

17.30 h: Música folclórica occitana

18.30 h: Baile tradicional

También habrá un puesto de refrescos y comida in situ.

El almuerzo consistirá en patatas fritas con salchicha, merguez o ventrèche y la cena será pollo a la basquaise.

También habrá un sorteo con vales de 50? y 40? y diversos premios.

Der Verein « Musicalementvotre » organisiert am 7. Mai « Les Musicales » in Carsac-de-Gurson. Die Veranstaltung findet im Freien und in einem Saal statt und beginnt um 11 Uhr.

Der Eintritt ist kostenlos

Auf dem Programm stehen:

11 Uhr: Pianist (Jazz und Verschiedenes)

12 Uhr: Flexibler Rock

13 Uhr: Akkordeon

14.30 Uhr: Chanson von gestern und heute

16 Uhr: Straßentheater

16.30 Uhr: Chor

17.30 Uhr: Okzitanischer Folk

18.30 Uhr: Traditioneller Ball

Vor Ort gibt es außerdem einen Getränkestand und Essensangebote.

Das Mittagessen wird aus Pommes frites mit Wurst, Merguez oder Bauchfleisch bestehen und das Abendessen wird ein Hühnchen mit Baskisch sein.

Es gibt auch ein Gewinnspiel mit Gutscheinen im Wert von 50 ? und 40 ? sowie verschiedenen Preisen.

