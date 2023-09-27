Atelier ado-makers Carrefour des Sciences et des Arts Cahors, 27 septembre 2023, Cahors.

Cahors,Lot

Grand succès auprès des adolescents cet atelier mixant subtilement atelier scientifique et atelier vidéo a su séduire les 12-15 ans heureux de trouver un lieu pour expérimenter, tester, fabriquer par soi-même.

Place à la créativité ! Dans cet atelier on teste des expériences scientifiques, on bidouille, on expérimente, on invente et on crée ensemble.

La science se partage. Les jeunes testent des expériences, les filment et ensuite réalisent eux-mêmes des vidéos ou des tutos qu’ils partagent sur leur chaîne youtube (chercher : ado makers sur youtube pour voir les vidéos réalisées).

Faire par soi-même. Ici on apprend en faisant et ce sont les ados qui en parlent le mieux : “on adore choisir nous-mêmes le thème de nos prochaines expériences et construire entièrement nos vidéos. On essaye, on se trompe, on retente et on apprend toujours en rigolant !”

L’aventure te tente ? N’hésite plus et rejoins-nous, devant ou derrière la caméra ! L’imagination est sans limite, la création commence ici et maintenant, avec toi !.

2023-09-27 fin : 2023-09-27 . 5 EUR.

Carrefour des Sciences et des Arts

Cahors 46000 Lot Occitanie



A great success with teenagers, this workshop, which subtly combines a scientific workshop with a video workshop, attracted 12-15 year-olds happy to find a place to experiment, test and make things themselves.

Let’s get creative! In this workshop, we test scientific experiments, tinker, experiment, invent and create together.

Science is shared. Young people test experiments, film them and then make their own videos or tutorials, which they share on their youtube channel (search: ado makers on youtube to see the videos they’ve made).

Do it yourself. Here, we learn by doing, and it’s the teens who say it best: ?we love choosing the theme of our next experiments and building our videos from scratch. We try, we make mistakes, we try again, and we always learn while having fun!

Are you up for the adventure? Join us, in front of or behind the camera! Imagination knows no bounds, and the creative process starts here and now, with you!

Gran éxito entre los adolescentes, este taller, que combina sutilmente un taller de ciencia con otro de vídeo, ha conquistado a los jóvenes de 12 a 15 años, encantados de encontrar un lugar donde experimentar, probar y fabricar cosas por sí mismos.

¡Pongámonos creativos! En este taller, ponemos a prueba experimentos científicos, jugueteamos, experimentamos, inventamos y creamos juntos.

La ciencia se comparte. Los jóvenes prueban experimentos, los filman y luego hacen sus propios vídeos o tutoriales para compartirlos en su canal de YouTube (busca: ado makers en youtube para ver los vídeos que han hecho).

Hazlo tú mismo. Aquí se aprende haciendo, y son los adolescentes quienes mejor lo dicen: « nos encanta elegir nosotros mismos el tema de nuestros próximos experimentos y construir nuestros vídeos desde cero. Probamos, nos equivocamos, volvemos a probar y siempre aprendemos divirtiéndonos

¿Te apuntas a la aventura? Únete a nosotros, delante o detrás de la cámara No hay límites para tu imaginación, pero el proceso creativo empieza aquí y ahora, ¡contigo!

Dieser Workshop, der eine subtile Mischung aus einem wissenschaftlichen Workshop und einem Videoworkshop darstellt, war ein großer Erfolg bei den Jugendlichen und hat die 12- bis 15-Jährigen begeistert, die froh waren, einen Ort zum Experimentieren, Testen und Selbermachen zu finden.

Bühne frei für die Kreativität! In diesem Workshop werden wissenschaftliche Experimente getestet, es wird getüftelt, experimentiert, erfunden und gemeinsam kreiert.

Die Wissenschaft wird geteilt. Die Jugendlichen testen Experimente, filmen sie und drehen dann selbst Videos oder Tutorials, die sie auf ihrem Youtube-Kanal veröffentlichen (suche nach: ado makers auf Youtube, um die erstellten Videos zu sehen).

Selbst etwas tun. Wir lieben es, das Thema unserer nächsten Experimente selbst zu wählen und unsere Videos komplett selbst zu erstellen. Wir versuchen es, machen Fehler, versuchen es noch einmal und lernen immer mit Spaß!

Hast du Lust auf ein Abenteuer? Dann zögere nicht länger und mach mit, vor oder hinter der Kamera! Die Fantasie ist grenzenlos, die Kreation beginnt hier und jetzt, mit dir!

