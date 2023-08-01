Théâtre : Richard III d’après William Shakespeare Carneville, 1 août 2023, Carneville.

Carneville,Manche

Le Château de Carneville accueille la création du Théâtre en pièces, coproduit par le Théâtre de Chartres et le Dôme de Saumur.

Richard III, de Carmelo BENE, d’après William Shakespeare.

Mise en scène d’Emmanuel RAY.

Richard III dort. Dort-il ? Rêve-t-il ?

C’est alors que tournent autour de lui quatre femmes (Marguerite, Lady Anne, Elisabeth, Cécile Neville), quatre mères éplorées par ses crimes infâmes. Et pourquoi ? Pour assouvir son désir outrancier et tyrannique d’accéder au pouvoir.

Dans la mise en scène étonnante et troublante (miroirs déformants) d’Emmanuel Ray, Fabien Moiny s’empare avec flamboyance et souffrance du personnage titre, entouré de femmes tout aussi douloureuses.

Même si le texte de Shakespeare a été condensé, retravaillé, refondu, tout le monde reconnaît l’histoire de Richard III. Une pièce intense qui nous interroge sur les drames entraînés par la tyrannie du pouvoir.

Avec : Fabien Moiny, Stéphanie Lanier, Mélanie Pichot, Mélanie Bonnet et Emmanuel Ray..

Mardi 2023-08-01 21:15:00 fin : 2023-08-02 . .

Carneville 50330 Manche Normandie



The Château de Carneville plays host to the creation of Théâtre en pièces, co-produced by the Théâtre de Chartres and the Dôme de Saumur.

Richard III, by Carmelo BENE, after William Shakespeare.

Directed by Emmanuel RAY.

Richard III sleeps. Is he asleep? Is he dreaming?

Then four women (Marguerite, Lady Anne, Elisabeth, Cécile Neville) turn around him, four mothers grieving over his infamous crimes. But why? To satisfy his outrageous, tyrannical desire for power.

Fabien Moiny, in Emmanuel Ray’s astonishingly disturbing staging (distorting mirrors), takes on the title character with flamboyance and suffering, surrounded by equally painful women.

Although Shakespeare’s text has been condensed, reworked and recast, everyone recognizes the story of Richard III. An intense play that asks us about the dramas brought on by the tyranny of power.

With : Fabien Moiny, Stéphanie Lanier, Mélanie Pichot, Mélanie Bonnet and Emmanuel Ray.

El Château de Carneville acoge la producción Théâtre en pièces, coproducida por el Théâtre de Chartres y el Dôme de Saumur.

Ricardo III, de Carmelo BENE, basado en William Shakespeare.

Dirigida por Emmanuel RAY.

Ricardo III duerme. ¿Está dormido? ¿Está soñando?

Entonces cuatro mujeres (Margaret, Lady Anne, Elizabeth, Cecile Neville), cuatro madres afligidas por sus infames crímenes, giran a su alrededor. ¿Por qué? Para satisfacer su escandaloso y tiránico deseo de poder.

Dirigido por Emmanuel Ray, Fabien Moiny asume el personaje del título con ostentación y sufrimiento, rodeado de mujeres igualmente dolorosas.

Aunque el texto de Shakespeare ha sido condensado, reelaborado y refundido, todo el mundo reconocerá la historia de Ricardo III. Es una obra intensa que nos interroga sobre las tragedias de la tiranía del poder.

Protagonistas : Fabien Moiny, Stéphanie Lanier, Mélanie Pichot, Mélanie Bonnet y Emmanuel Ray.

Im Schloss von Carneville findet die Uraufführung des Théâtre en pièces statt, das vom Théâtre de Chartres und dem Dôme de Saumur koproduziert wird.

Richard III, von Carmelo BENE, nach William Shakespeare.

Inszenierung von Emmanuel RAY.

Richard III. schläft. Schläft er? Träumt er?

Dann umkreisen ihn vier Frauen (Marguerite, Lady Anne, Elisabeth, Cecile Neville), vier Mütter, die wegen seiner schändlichen Verbrechen trauern. Und warum tun sie das? Um sein unverschämtes und tyrannisches Verlangen nach Macht zu befriedigen.

In der erstaunlichen und verstörenden (Zerrspiegel) Inszenierung von Emmanuel Ray übernimmt Fabien Moiny mit Flamboyanz und Leiden die Titelfigur, die von ebenso schmerzhaften Frauen umgeben ist.

Auch wenn Shakespeares Text verdichtet, überarbeitet und neu gefasst wurde, erkennt jeder die Geschichte von Richard III. wieder. Ein intensives Stück, das uns die Frage nach den Dramen stellt, die die Tyrannei der Macht mit sich bringt.

Mit: Fabien Moiny, Stéphanie Lanier, Mélanie Pichot, Mélanie Bonnet und Emmanuel Ray.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-27 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche