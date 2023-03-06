Carnaval Salle polyvalente, Ville haute Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges
Carnaval
2023-03-06 15:00:00 15:00:00 – 2023-03-06
Goûter partager (boisson, gâteau, bonbons)
Mise à feu de Monsieur Carnaval, concours du plus beau déguisement. Venez masqués, déguisés et portez ce qui vous plaît.
+33 6 74 84 26 93
