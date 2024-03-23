Carnaval Crèche Li Parpaiou Plan-d’Orgon
Carnaval Crèche Li Parpaiou Plan-d’Orgon, samedi 23 mars 2024.
Carnaval Crèche Li Parpaiou Plan-d’Orgon Bouches-du-Rhône
Carnaval de Plan d’Orgon.Familles
Carnaval de Plan d’Orgon. Départ de la crèche Li Parpaiou à 10h.
En cas d’intempéries report au 6 Avril. .
Début : 2024-03-23 10:00:00
fin : 2024-03-23
Crèche Li Parpaiou 175 Chemin de Pecoulin
Plan-d’Orgon 13750 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur
