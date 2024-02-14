Carnaval Place François Mitterrand Lormes
Carnaval Place François Mitterrand Lormes, mercredi 14 février 2024.
Retrouvons nous à 13h30 sous le marché couvert pour défiler à 13h45 avec animation musicale monocycle, jonglerie avec torche.
Mise à feu du bonhomme Carnaval puis lâcher de bonbons.
Goûter offert à toute personne costumée ou masquée EUR.
Lormes 58140 Nièvre Bourgogne-Franche-Comté bernard.grosjean@orange.fr
