Carna’bal La Roque-d’Anthéron La Roque-d'Anthéron
Carna’bal La Roque-d’Anthéron, 26 mars 2022, La Roque-d'Anthéron.
2022-03-26 14:00:00 14:00:00 – 2022-03-26 23:00:00 23:00:00
La Roque-d’Anthéron Bouches-du-Rhône
Au programme :
Grands jeux en bois en accès libre, ateliers créatifs et animations magiques,
concert rock jeune public à 15h, concert swing manouche à 19h
Avec buvette et petite restauration artisanale et locale sur place
Ateliers, animations, concerts
+33 4 42 50 70 74
