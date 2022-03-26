Carna’bal La Roque-d’Anthéron, 26 mars 2022, La Roque-d'Anthéron.

Carna’bal La Roque-d’Anthéron

2022-03-26 14:00:00 14:00:00 – 2022-03-26 23:00:00 23:00:00

La Roque-d’Anthéron Bouches-du-Rhône

Au programme :

Grands jeux en bois en accès libre, ateliers créatifs et animations magiques,

concert rock jeune public à 15h, concert swing manouche à 19h

Avec buvette et petite restauration artisanale et locale sur place

Ateliers, animations, concerts

+33 4 42 50 70 74

La Roque-d’Anthéron

