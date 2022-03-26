Carna’bal La Roque-d’Anthéron, 26 mars 2022, La Roque-d'Anthéron.

Carna’bal La Roque-d’Anthéron
2022-03-26 14:00:00 14:00:00 – 2022-03-26 23:00:00 23:00:00
La Roque-d’Anthéron Bouches-du-Rhône

  Au programme :
Grands jeux en bois en accès libre, ateliers créatifs et animations magiques,
concert rock jeune public à 15h, concert swing manouche à 19h
Avec buvette et petite restauration artisanale et locale sur place

Ateliers, animations, concerts

+33 4 42 50 70 74

Au programme :
Grands jeux en bois en accès libre, ateliers créatifs et animations magiques,
concert rock jeune public à 15h, concert swing manouche à 19h
Avec buvette et petite restauration artisanale et locale sur place

La Roque-d’Anthéron
dernière mise à jour : 2022-03-17 par