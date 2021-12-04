« Caritrail » Château-Chinon (Ville), 4 décembre 2021, Château-Chinon (Ville).

« Caritrail » Château-Chinon (Ville)

2021-12-04 – 2021-12-04

Château-Chinon (Ville) Nièvre Château-Chinon (Ville)

“Caritrail” à la Base nature. On peut venir pour courir ou pour marcher et tu as le choix : tu t’arrêtes à 3 km (du coup , on peut ouvrir aux plus jeunes), tu peux en faire 6… voire 9….

Programme :

– 14h Animation enfant – course d’orientation

– 16h Animation Trail enfant

– 18h Rando-Trail 3, 6 ou 9km

Tarif libre au profit du Téléthon.

Soupe offerte par les magasins Villeroy et Morvan Bio. Inscription sur le site internet.

https://www.morvanoxygene.fr/caritrail

Château-Chinon (Ville)

dernière mise à jour : 2021-11-19 par