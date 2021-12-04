« Caritrail » Château-Chinon (Ville) Château-Chinon (Ville)
2021-12-04 – 2021-12-04
“Caritrail” à la Base nature. On peut venir pour courir ou pour marcher et tu as le choix : tu t’arrêtes à 3 km (du coup , on peut ouvrir aux plus jeunes), tu peux en faire 6… voire 9….
Programme :
– 14h Animation enfant – course d’orientation
– 16h Animation Trail enfant
– 18h Rando-Trail 3, 6 ou 9km
Tarif libre au profit du Téléthon.
Soupe offerte par les magasins Villeroy et Morvan Bio. Inscription sur le site internet.
https://www.morvanoxygene.fr/caritrail
