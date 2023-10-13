Toncar présente « Kick le flow » CARGO DE NUIT Arles, 13 octobre 2023, Arles.

Toncar présente « Kick le flow » Vendredi 13 octobre, 21h00 CARGO DE NUIT 15,50€

Pour sa 3eme édition, TONCAR rebat les cartes et vous propose un concept unique.

C’est donc une version de « Kick Le Flow » enrichie et épaissie que vous pourrez découvrir au Cargo de Nuit. Le point de départ: 5 potes qui « chill » et refont le monde à leur manière…

120 minutes de rap authentique intenses, entre égotrip, délires verbaux, peurs et amours déçus. Une tranche de vie immergée dans la culture hip hop, symbole et témoignage de notre époque et d’une génération pour laquelle tout devient possible.

Tous ensemble ils créent une véritable Team, une bande de potes soudés, unis par leur amour de la musique et de la langue française !

▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ LINEUP ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

– JULAÏ

https://www.instagram.com/julai_wildwest/

– LE SHOUSH

https://www.instagram.com/le_shoush/

– MA2$

https://www.instagram.com/ma2sfils/

– OHMSOHN

https://www.instagram.com/ohmsohn/

– YUREI

https://www.instagram.com/y_fantome13/

– 2KOUS :

https://www.instagram.com/2_kous/

– VJ MROBOT

▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ INFOS PRATIQUES ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

Préventes : https://shotgun.live/fr/events/toncar-presente-kick-le-flow

Cargo de Nuit

Association Andromède

7-9 Avenue Sadi Carnot

13200 Arles

tél. 04 90 49 55 99

info@cargodenuit.com

