MAGIE DE NOËL – L’INCROYABLE HISTOIRE DE CARCASSONNE Carcassonne, 4 décembre 2023, Carcassonne.

Carcassonne,Aude

Pourquoi a-t-on la Cité et la ville basse ? Quels peuples sont passés ici ? Qu’est-ce qui a fait notre richesse, notre culture et notre identité ? Tu es prêt ? Alors, en route pour ce fabuleux voyage.

La Magie de Noël revient avec « L’incroyable histoire de Carcassonne ». Préparez-vous à vivre un fabuleux voyage à travers ce spectacle son et lumière exceptionnel. Racontée pour les enfants, l’histoire de Carcassonne prend vie sur les bâtiments du musée des beaux-arts !

samedi 2 décembre au samedi 6 janvier – 3 projections par jour à 18H, 18H45 et 19H30. Attention : le 9 décembre pas de projection à 19h30

Sauf : 04/12, 11/12, 12/12, 14/12, 18/12, 19/12, 21/12, 24/12, 25/12, 31/12, 01/01.

2023-12-22 18:00:00 fin : 2023-12-23 19:30:00. EUR.

Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie



Why do we have the Cité and the ville basse? What peoples have passed through here? What has given us our wealth, our culture and our identity? Are you ready? Then let’s set off on this fabulous journey.

The Magic of Christmas returns with « The Incredible Story of Carcassonne ». Get ready for a fabulous journey through this exceptional sound and light show. Told for children, the history of Carcassonne comes to life on the buildings of the Musée des Beaux-Arts!

saturday, December 2 to Saturday, January 6 – 3 screenings a day at 6pm, 6:45pm and 7:30pm. Please note: no projections at 7.30pm on December 9

Except: 04/12, 11/12, 12/12, 14/12, 18/12, 19/12, 21/12, 24/12, 25/12, 31/12, 01/01

¿Por qué tenemos la Ciudad y la Ciudad Baja? ¿Qué pueblos han pasado por aquí? ¿Qué nos ha dado nuestra riqueza, nuestra cultura y nuestra identidad? ¿Está preparado? Pues emprendamos este fabuloso viaje.

Vuelve la Magia de la Navidad con « La increíble historia de Carcasona ». Prepárese para un fabuloso viaje a través de este excepcional espectáculo de luz y sonido. Contada para los niños, la historia de Carcasona cobra vida en los edificios del Museo de Bellas Artes

del sábado 2 de diciembre al sábado 6 de enero – 3 proyecciones al día a las 18:00, 18:45 y 19:30 h. Atención: el 9 de diciembre no habrá proyección a las 19.30 h

Excepto: 04/12, 11/12, 12/12, 14/12, 18/12, 19/12, 21/12, 24/12, 25/12, 31/12, 01/01

Warum haben wir die Stadt und die Unterstadt? Welche Völker sind hier vorbeigekommen? Was hat unseren Reichtum, unsere Kultur und unsere Identität ausgemacht? Bist du bereit? Dann mach dich auf den Weg zu dieser fabelhaften Reise.

Der Weihnachtszauber kehrt mit « Die unglaubliche Geschichte von Carcassonne » zurück. Bereiten Sie sich auf eine fabelhafte Reise durch diese außergewöhnliche Ton- und Lichtshow vor. Die kindgerechte Geschichte von Carcassonne wird vor den Gebäuden des Musée des beaux-arts lebendig!

samstag, 2. Dezember bis Samstag, 6. Januar – 3 Vorführungen pro Tag um 18 Uhr, 18.45 Uhr und 19.30 Uhr. Achtung: Am 9. Dezember findet um 19.30 Uhr keine Vorführung statt

Außer: 04/12, 11/12, 12/12, 14/12, 18/12, 19/12, 21/12, 24/12, 25/12, 31/12, 01/01

Mise à jour le 2023-12-01 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / ADT 11